The Last-Minute Hack To Fly Private Can Truly Be More Affordable Than You Would Think

Private jets are often seen as the ultimate luxury: an experience reserved for celebrities, billionaires, or corporate moguls. However, a lesser-known trick in the world of aviation is changing that perception. Say hello to empty-leg flights. These last-minute charter opportunities can offer travelers a surprisingly affordable way to fly private — sometimes at a fraction of the usual cost.

So, what exactly are empty-leg flights? Also known as "deadhead" or "repositioning" flights, these are one-way journeys scheduled when a private jet needs to return to its base — or head to another location for its next booked trip — without any passengers on board. Instead of flying empty, charter companies often list these legs at heavily discounted rates to recoup some of the cost. For flexible travelers, that means access to the private jet experience at a dramatically reduced price — sometimes up to 75% off the standard fare. That way, a route that might normally cost $20,000 can be booked for under $6,000 on an empty leg. When split between four to six passengers, the per-person rate becomes surprisingly reasonable, sometimes even comparable to a first-class commercial ticket.

Another growing trend that's making private aviation more accessible is seat-sharing. This means that travelers can book a single seat on a private jet rather than chartering the entire aircraft for a fraction of the traditional price. These seats can be offered on scheduled semi-private flights between popular routes, or through peer-to-peer resale of unused seats on existing charters.