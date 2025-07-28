The Last-Minute Hack To Fly Private Can Truly Be More Affordable Than You Would Think
Private jets are often seen as the ultimate luxury: an experience reserved for celebrities, billionaires, or corporate moguls. However, a lesser-known trick in the world of aviation is changing that perception. Say hello to empty-leg flights. These last-minute charter opportunities can offer travelers a surprisingly affordable way to fly private — sometimes at a fraction of the usual cost.
So, what exactly are empty-leg flights? Also known as "deadhead" or "repositioning" flights, these are one-way journeys scheduled when a private jet needs to return to its base — or head to another location for its next booked trip — without any passengers on board. Instead of flying empty, charter companies often list these legs at heavily discounted rates to recoup some of the cost. For flexible travelers, that means access to the private jet experience at a dramatically reduced price — sometimes up to 75% off the standard fare. That way, a route that might normally cost $20,000 can be booked for under $6,000 on an empty leg. When split between four to six passengers, the per-person rate becomes surprisingly reasonable, sometimes even comparable to a first-class commercial ticket.
Another growing trend that's making private aviation more accessible is seat-sharing. This means that travelers can book a single seat on a private jet rather than chartering the entire aircraft for a fraction of the traditional price. These seats can be offered on scheduled semi-private flights between popular routes, or through peer-to-peer resale of unused seats on existing charters.
What to keep in mind if you're planning to fly private
So, where can you find these tickets? Booking platform FlyJets, for example, connects travelers with thousands of vetted aircraft worldwide for on-demand charter. Its CEO Jessica Fisher describes it as "an Airbnb for private aviation" (via Business Insider). For frequent flyers, a $290 annual membership grants early access to discounted empty-leg flights and seat alerts. Meanwhile, other platforms own and operate their own fleet while offering both membership and on-demand private jet charters. These include VistaJet, XO, and GlobeAir.
However, the perks of flying private go far beyond price. Although you will still need a passport to fly on a private jet, you can say goodbye to things like security lines, delayed boarding, and trying tons of different hacks to avoid paying for baggage fees. Better yet, you won't wait at a carousel — your bags stay with you. Most private flights even let passengers arrive just 15 minutes before takeoff, and typically depart from exclusive private terminals (FBOs). Inside, you can expect plush leather seats, personalized service, and full control over your environment. Plus, there's no need to risk your pet's health by making them fly in cargo — simply bring them with you in-cabin.
That said, empty-leg flights do come with limitations. For starters, empty-leg availability changes constantly and often pops up just 24 to 72 hours before departure. Additionally, routes are fixed — they're one-way only and subject to change or cancellation if the main booking is rescheduled. After all, empty-leg flights are not created based on your schedule, they are based on another customer's booking. This means you can't request time changes like you could on a full charter. That's why we recommend having insurance coverage, which several brokers and platforms can offer.