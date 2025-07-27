Situated Between Pensacola And Tallahassee Is Florida's Highest Waterfall Hiding In An Underrated State Park

Picture this: you're traipsing along a planked boardwalk through swaths of lofty longleaf pines as blades of wiregrass sway in the breeze. You reach a massive clearing and step out onto an observation platform as a cool mist tickles your skin. Across the expanse, you can see rushing water cascading down rugged limestone rocks, seemingly falling into the depths of the earth as it disappears into a dark hole down below. No, you're not trekking across the likes of the Yucatán Peninsula or Amazon Rainforest. You're in Florida, exploring Falling Waters State Park — home to the highest waterfall in the entire state.

"You feel like you have stepped into another world," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor about their experience at the idyllic state park. An apt sentiment because the otherworldly waterfall drops 73 feet into a sinkhole known as Falling Waters Sink. Spanning 20 feet in width, the cylindrical pit descends for 100 feet into a terrestrial cave system. And herein lies the waterfall's greatest mystery: no one knows where the water goes once it reaches these underground caverns. Curious indeed.

To get a peek at this wholly mystifying natural wonder, you'll want to venture south of the city of Chipley, tucked away in the northwest part of the Sunshine State. Perched midway between Pensacola and Tallahassee off Interstate 10, Falling Waters State Park is conveniently located near several major cities, including Panama City — where one of the nearest international airports is — so you shouldn't have any trouble getting there.