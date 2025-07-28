The Secret To Nab A Hotel Room Just For The Day When You Have An Inconvenient Airport Layover
Anyone who's ever been on a plane knows that an inevitable fact of air travel is the layover. It's practically a law that layovers are either too long or too short, especially after a long-haul flight. Picture this: you've flown across the ocean, probably on a red-eye, and while you're in desperate need of some shut-eye and a shower, you're stuck in an airport terminal for hours without either of those things. Although there are ways to use your long layover time efficiently, instead of having a quick sponge bath paired with an unsuccessful nap attempt, try booking a "daycation" in a hotel.
These days, there are enough travel hacks to fill a novel. While some are legit (like these game-changing packing hacks to save tons of space in your luggage), many are unrealistic, expensive, impractical, or just plain useless. But booking a hotel just for the day will truly make your trip much more bearable, even if it's only for a quick nap and shower in a basic airport hotel.
If you have more time, consider leaving the airport and opting for a day use pass. This way, you can up your game beyond the nap-and-shower combo with a visit to the gym, the on-site restaurant, the pool, or even a spa. Need a quiet, comfortable place to get some work done? A day-use hotel room could become your own private office, which is infinitely better than fighting fellow travelers for the best table spot at the airport (or at least the one with a functioning charger).
Hotels around the world that offer day-use options
The key to day-use bookings is to read the fine print, primarily to make sure the times the room is available actually make the experience worth it. Another positive of day-use hotels is that they're (generally) cheaper than booking an entire night at a hotel. So instead of booking an expensive night's stay after your red-eye, you can still refresh before your next leg. You can use websites like DayUse, ResortPass, or HotelsByDay, where you can search for hotels with day-use availability. However, travelers on Reddit caution users to double-check with the hotel before booking to ensure availability.
So where are some hotels around the world that offer this awesome travel hack? Several major airports are home to a YotelAir, where you can book a room by the hour. The rooms are tiny, yes, but comfortable, with an attached bath and refreshment options. Yotel has locations in multiple major international airports, like Amsterdam Schiphol, London Gatwick, and Singapore Changi.
Other major airports tend to have on-site options, from sleeping cubes to mid-range options like a Marriott or Hilton. Some favorite hotels for day-use options that elevate the experience even further include the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, the luxurious Sofitel London Heathrow, the relaxing Hilton Munich Airport, or JFK International's TWA Hotel, which is partly why one of New York's busiest airports is the "most luxurious" in America. For longer layovers, feel free to venture beyond the airport for a mini-vacation before the rest of your trip.