The Secret To Nab A Hotel Room Just For The Day When You Have An Inconvenient Airport Layover

Anyone who's ever been on a plane knows that an inevitable fact of air travel is the layover. It's practically a law that layovers are either too long or too short, especially after a long-haul flight. Picture this: you've flown across the ocean, probably on a red-eye, and while you're in desperate need of some shut-eye and a shower, you're stuck in an airport terminal for hours without either of those things. Although there are ways to use your long layover time efficiently, instead of having a quick sponge bath paired with an unsuccessful nap attempt, try booking a "daycation" in a hotel.

These days, there are enough travel hacks to fill a novel. While some are legit (like these game-changing packing hacks to save tons of space in your luggage), many are unrealistic, expensive, impractical, or just plain useless. But booking a hotel just for the day will truly make your trip much more bearable, even if it's only for a quick nap and shower in a basic airport hotel.

If you have more time, consider leaving the airport and opting for a day use pass. This way, you can up your game beyond the nap-and-shower combo with a visit to the gym, the on-site restaurant, the pool, or even a spa. Need a quiet, comfortable place to get some work done? A day-use hotel room could become your own private office, which is infinitely better than fighting fellow travelers for the best table spot at the airport (or at least the one with a functioning charger).