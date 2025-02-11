14 Ways To Use Your Long Layover Time Effectively

Pausing your entire travel day to land in another city and wait for a secondary flight is a nightmare for most travelers, but sometimes you simply cannot avoid a layover. Whenever you have a stop of less than 24 hours, it qualifies as a layover. While it's not fun to elongate your trip like this, there are a few good reasons that someone might opt for a trip with an indirect flight.

Certain destinations are just too far to reach in one go unless you're aboard the longest nonstop flight in existence. Additionally, flights with layovers can be much cheaper than nonstop ones due to the obvious inconvenience they impose. It's also very common for a layover to be required if you're flying from a small, regional airport because there are less direct flights that leave from them.

Like it or not, most travelers will have to tolerate a couple of layovers during their lifetime. The good news is there are lots of great ways to use this time productively. The next time you have a few hours to kill during a long layover, consider filling the time with one or more of these airport-friendly activities.