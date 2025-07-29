Less Than An Hour Outside Of Charlotte Is North Carolina's Eclectic Town With Cafes And Scenic Greenways

Charlotte may be one of the main cultural and business hubs of North Carolina, but as much fun as it is, there's quite a bit more to explore just outside of the city limits. Take, for example, Kannapolis, with its lively, revitalized downtown scene of parks, eats, and music. Or, if you really want to wander off the beaten path, head on over to the quirky little town of Waxhaw, which is less than an hour away from Charlotte in Union County. Waxhaw's isolated location is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. And, with an abundance of cafes and greenways, it is ideal for those who want a relaxing vacation filled with delicious coffee, tasty food, and beautiful natural scenery to explore.

Despite the seemingly remote environs, it's actually only about 40 minutes away by car from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Waxhaw is best experienced outdoors, although you have to go at just the right time to avoid the more uncomfortable weather. Because of its hot and humid midsummers and chilly winters, spring and late summer through fall are the recommended times to visit. There are few, if any, hotels in Waxhaw, so your best bet is to find lodging in nearby Monroe, which has chains like Days Inn, Super 8, and Red Roof Inn & Suites. There are, however, local rentals available from sites like Airbnb.

Waxhaw has a little bit of something for everyone. Get your steps in by traversing its famous bridges and trails, including the historic foot and suspension bridges and sections of the Carolina Thread Trail. You can shop for unique gifts at The Indigo Pearl or Stewarts Village Gallery, or grab a cuppa at one of the town's many welcoming cafes.