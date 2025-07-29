Less Than An Hour Outside Of Charlotte Is North Carolina's Eclectic Town With Cafes And Scenic Greenways
Charlotte may be one of the main cultural and business hubs of North Carolina, but as much fun as it is, there's quite a bit more to explore just outside of the city limits. Take, for example, Kannapolis, with its lively, revitalized downtown scene of parks, eats, and music. Or, if you really want to wander off the beaten path, head on over to the quirky little town of Waxhaw, which is less than an hour away from Charlotte in Union County. Waxhaw's isolated location is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. And, with an abundance of cafes and greenways, it is ideal for those who want a relaxing vacation filled with delicious coffee, tasty food, and beautiful natural scenery to explore.
Despite the seemingly remote environs, it's actually only about 40 minutes away by car from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Waxhaw is best experienced outdoors, although you have to go at just the right time to avoid the more uncomfortable weather. Because of its hot and humid midsummers and chilly winters, spring and late summer through fall are the recommended times to visit. There are few, if any, hotels in Waxhaw, so your best bet is to find lodging in nearby Monroe, which has chains like Days Inn, Super 8, and Red Roof Inn & Suites. There are, however, local rentals available from sites like Airbnb.
Waxhaw has a little bit of something for everyone. Get your steps in by traversing its famous bridges and trails, including the historic foot and suspension bridges and sections of the Carolina Thread Trail. You can shop for unique gifts at The Indigo Pearl or Stewarts Village Gallery, or grab a cuppa at one of the town's many welcoming cafes.
Waxhaw's cafe culture
Recommending a town because of its cafes may seem odd, but when you consider the quantity, quality, and variety Waxhaw offers, it no longer seems so. Heck, plenty of other towns are characterized by walkable downtowns full of shops and cafes. If you're a coffee lover, you may want to consider staying in Waxhaw for an extended period, just for the chance to wake up every day with a different cup of java.
For those with a sweet tooth, Holy Cannoli is for you. Here, you can order such morning stalwarts as espressos, macchiatos, or Americanos. However, as you can tell by the name, the real star of the show is the cannoli, and they have an impressive selection of the classic Italian dessert and other pastries, each of which will pair perfectly with your brew. Inside Provisions on Main Street, you'll find the Sospeso Coffee Bar. The store also sells breakfast, lunch, and pastries.
Jebena Cafe's specialty is Ethiopian coffee, which they treat with the utmost respect by roasting every night to ensure each customer gets heaven in a cup every morning. The cafe itself is noted for being more than just a simple coffee shop, as one Yelp reviewer described it, "When drinking coffee becomes an aesthetic experience. Jebena Cafe in Waxhaw is the whole experience from fine Ethiopian coffee to ample room to sit and talk!" For a down-home coffee experience, start your day at Crossroads Coffee House. The amazing coffee, tasty baked goods, and terrific service are accentuated by the fact that this coffee shop is in a house, giving everything a cozier atmosphere.
Scenic walks in Waxhaw
Waxhaw may not be brimming with shopping malls, nightclubs, and amusement parks, but what it does offer is ample opportunities to spend time outdoors. The town is engulfed by majestic terrain, similar to how the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Lure, and Chimney Rock surround another charming North Carolina town. There's no better way to get away from metropolitan life.
Dive into Waxhaw's natural habitat by exploring the Twelve Mile Creek Greenway. At the time of writing, some sections of the trail in town are still under construction, and not all of them may be connected. But, according to AllTrails, you can take the trail for nearly 8 miles westbound out of town and into South Carolina. In town, the trail consists of short paved sections and is fairly easy, making for an enjoyable time for walkers of all skill levels. Much of the route tracks along the babbling creek on the edge of Waxhaw.
On the eastern side of Waxhaw is the 1.8-mile-long Mineral Springs Greenway. Here's how one AllTrails reviewer described the greenway: "Great secluded trail behind a neighborhood. Not too popular, so it's not super well-maintained, so expect a lot of debris, rocks, and roots. Nice little creek runs along part of it. Trees provide plenty of shade during the summer, but because of the creek, there will be a lot of mosquitoes. Not recommended for trail runners." Also, be aware that while horseback riding is allowed here, horses are not allowed on certain bridges, so please check all signs before crossing.