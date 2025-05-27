The Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Lure, And Chimney Rock Surround This Charming North Carolina Town
Back in the early days of the New World, the western region of what is now North Carolina was a gorgeous sprawl further than the eye could see of mountains, trees, rivers, streams, wildlife, and Cherokee. One particular tract of North Carolina's wilderness, now referred to as the Piedmont Plateau, stretched between the western mountains and the coastal plain creating a moderate climate, or "thermal belt," which became a historic settlement and a hub for agriculture. One of the oldest towns in western North Carolina, Rutherfordton, was founded here and remains a popular destination. Situated about halfway between Asheville and Charlotte, Rutherfordton is a wonderful, historic spot filled with shops and eateries, easily accessible to America's favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway where fall colors reign supreme, about 18 miles west of town.
European settlers founded Rutherford Town in Rutherford County shortly after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Rutherfordton, as it was later called, became a major throughway during the Revolutionary War. Later, it became a stop on the stagecoach trail between North and South Carolina and the location of Western North Carolina's first U.S. Post Office, built in 1798. Rutherfordton also proudly claims its part in the first U.S. Gold Rush, in the early 1800s.
Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on western North Carolina in 2024, and Rutherford County didn't escape unscathed. Even Chimney Rock State Park, one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, is still closed as of this writing. However, Rutherfordton has been slowly recovering and is welcoming back visitors who want to retreat to Rutherfordton for notable history, charming businesses, delicious eateries, and proximity to nature.
Rutherfordton is a cool destination for American history buffs & outdoor excursionists
Rutherfordton is a great town for history buffs, maintaining more than 50 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Check out St. John's Episcopal Church from 1846, the oldest church in the county. During the Revolutionary War, a group of patriots known as the Overmountain Men gathered to strategize and mobilize. Their route, the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, is part of the National Parks Service, and passes through Rutherford. Rutherfordton was also the center of action during the Civil War.About 8 miles outside of town, Green River Plantation, built around 1804, offers tours of its restored antebellum house.
North Carolina had a Gold Rush in the early 1800s, preceding the infamous American West Gold Rush. After gold was found in western NC, Christopher Bechtler opened a mine and began minting America's first $1 gold coin, almost two decades before the federal government opened its own mint. The mines of western NC output an estimated $25 million. Today, you can visit Bechtler's 1838 home, and his old mint, part of the historic NC Gold Trail along with 68 additional sites. You can also try your hand at panning for gold in the area.
Although Chimney Rock State Park is indefinitely closed due to hurricane damage, Rutherfordton remains a great gateway to explore the local Blue Ridge Mountains. There are nature trails, horseback riding, the Cleghorn Golf Club, a zipline course, and Lake Lure for fishing and boating. The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, a historic bridge built in 1925 with views of Chimney Rock and the Blue Ridge Mountains, was turned into a gorgeous garden of botanicals. Sadly, the bridge was significantly damaged during 2024's Hurricane Helene, but is under restoration.
Delicious places to eat and historic spots to stay
In true North Carolina fashion, there are a few must-try breweries in small-town Rutherfordton. Yellow Sun Brewing has a taproom downtown that also serves pizza with creative toppings (think strawberry and jalapeño). Fly Girl Brewing (alongside Fly Boy Pizza), "an aviation-centric brewery," is just up the road. For quality, locally roasted coffee beans, Small Town Coffee Roasters is your spot. Catch live music there with your cappuccino every Sunday, then hit Maples on Main for their famous pearl sugar waffles. Rutherfordton's top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor is Rutherfordton Thai, a small eatery a block off Main Street serving fresh and flavorful Thai classics. If you want a good mountain burger, Gregory's, a local favorite, will serve it right up, along with chicken parm, fried pickles, and everything in between. If you're a oenophile, not far from Rutherfordton is a surprising new wine region around the Blue Ridge Mountains, halfway between Asheville and Greenville.
For charming, historic places to stay in Rutherfordton, try the Firehouse Inn, in the town's original fire station. It's a six-room hotel that ranges in price, starting at the upper $100s per night. Firehouse also hosts unique events, like the weekend-long murder mystery package. The Carrier House Bed & Breakfast is another historic option for lodging in downtown Rutherfordton. Rooms come furnished with four-poster beds, and range from the upper $100s per night at the time of writing. Down the road, New Beginnings Historic Farm is the spot to experience country farming: book a room on Airbnb or take the farm tour and feed the Highland cows.
Fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about an hour and a half west, then take a car to Rutherfordton, or Asheville Regional Airport is only about an hour's drive.