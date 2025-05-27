The Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Lure, And Chimney Rock Surround This Charming North Carolina Town

Back in the early days of the New World, the western region of what is now North Carolina was a gorgeous sprawl further than the eye could see of mountains, trees, rivers, streams, wildlife, and Cherokee. One particular tract of North Carolina's wilderness, now referred to as the Piedmont Plateau, stretched between the western mountains and the coastal plain creating a moderate climate, or "thermal belt," which became a historic settlement and a hub for agriculture. One of the oldest towns in western North Carolina, Rutherfordton, was founded here and remains a popular destination. Situated about halfway between Asheville and Charlotte, Rutherfordton is a wonderful, historic spot filled with shops and eateries, easily accessible to America's favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway where fall colors reign supreme, about 18 miles west of town.

European settlers founded Rutherford Town in Rutherford County shortly after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Rutherfordton, as it was later called, became a major throughway during the Revolutionary War. Later, it became a stop on the stagecoach trail between North and South Carolina and the location of Western North Carolina's first U.S. Post Office, built in 1798. Rutherfordton also proudly claims its part in the first U.S. Gold Rush, in the early 1800s.

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on western North Carolina in 2024, and Rutherford County didn't escape unscathed. Even Chimney Rock State Park, one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, is still closed as of this writing. However, Rutherfordton has been slowly recovering and is welcoming back visitors who want to retreat to Rutherfordton for notable history, charming businesses, delicious eateries, and proximity to nature.