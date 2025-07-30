The Caribbean's 'Unknown Destination' Is A Laid-Back Paradise With Few Crowds And Unmatched Tropical Charm

Composed of 32 islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a Caribbean island country renowned for its natural beach beauty and luxury. While many have heard of St. Vincent, the country's largest island, or the glamorous royal haunt of Mustique, many of the archipelago's paradisiacal islands remain unspoiled and under-the-radar. One of these such isles is Canouan, a 3.2-square mile hideaway that draws discerning travelers searching for lush landscapes, pristine beaches, lavish accommodations, and plenty of privacy.

Visitors can base themselves at five-star resorts like the glitzy Mandarin-Oriental Canouan, part of the 1,200-acre Canouan Estate, or the boutique Soho Beach House Canouan, or even in one of the multi-bedroom villas of the Canouan Estate. Impressive yachts dock at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club, a superyacht marina that was inspired by the harbor of Portofino on the Italian Riviera. Though the sensational sweeps of white-sand beach on the island invite lazy beach days, Canouan also promises a host of adventures, including challenging hikes, golf, tennis, boating, and offshore diving and snorkeling to keep visitors endlessly entertained.

Canouan is most easily accessible by short commercial flights from St. Vincent and Barbados. The best time to visit Canouan is during the dry winter season, from December to April. However, the island is considered outside of the hurricane belt so the summer and fall months are also beautiful with more affordable prices.