The Caribbean's 'Unknown Destination' Is A Laid-Back Paradise With Few Crowds And Unmatched Tropical Charm
Composed of 32 islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a Caribbean island country renowned for its natural beach beauty and luxury. While many have heard of St. Vincent, the country's largest island, or the glamorous royal haunt of Mustique, many of the archipelago's paradisiacal islands remain unspoiled and under-the-radar. One of these such isles is Canouan, a 3.2-square mile hideaway that draws discerning travelers searching for lush landscapes, pristine beaches, lavish accommodations, and plenty of privacy.
Visitors can base themselves at five-star resorts like the glitzy Mandarin-Oriental Canouan, part of the 1,200-acre Canouan Estate, or the boutique Soho Beach House Canouan, or even in one of the multi-bedroom villas of the Canouan Estate. Impressive yachts dock at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club, a superyacht marina that was inspired by the harbor of Portofino on the Italian Riviera. Though the sensational sweeps of white-sand beach on the island invite lazy beach days, Canouan also promises a host of adventures, including challenging hikes, golf, tennis, boating, and offshore diving and snorkeling to keep visitors endlessly entertained.
Canouan is most easily accessible by short commercial flights from St. Vincent and Barbados. The best time to visit Canouan is during the dry winter season, from December to April. However, the island is considered outside of the hurricane belt so the summer and fall months are also beautiful with more affordable prices.
What to see and do on Canouan
Canouan's charm lies in the fact that you get a castaway experience without sacrificing any comforts. Here, you can lie on dreamy, uncrowded white-sand beaches, some of which are only accessible by boat, before swimming or paddling in beautiful waters of everchanging shades of blue. As guests of the Canouan Estate, you have access to five beaches, such as Godahl Beach, a sandy ribbon of a beach that extends in front of the Mandarin Oriental. However there are many other gorgeous beaches that are open to the public, such as the crescent-shaped Grand Bay Beach or Glossy Bay, anchored at one end by Shenanigans Beach Club and the other by Scruffy's Bar.
For athletic types seeking a challenge, head out on a lush mountain hike to reach the 877-foot summit of Mount Royal, promising breathtaking views of the island's undulating and emerald green topography surrounded by the most turquoise waters. Tucked amid the base of Mount Royal and along the water is Canouan's remarkable 18-hole golf course that was designed by Jim Fazio.
Canouan's Atlantic coastline is protected by a large coral reef, which means excellent snorkeling and diving activities abound. Dedicated snorkelers and divers should head out on a full or half-day excursion to explore the remote and unspoiled islands that are part of the Grenadines' archipelago. The five islands of the Tobago Cays are particularly stunning and lie about 7 miles off the coast of Canouan. The Tobago Cays Marine Park is a protected reserve famed for their healthy coral reefs teeming with marine life and sea turtle nesting sites.
Where to stay and eat on Canouan
Despite its petite size, Canouan offers a range of ultra-luxurious accommodations. The glamorous Mandarin Oriental Canouan is one of the Caribbean's most expensive and exclusive resorts. Spaciousness and privacy rule supreme here with just 26 sprawling suites and 13 villas, all designed in palatial style. Dining at the resort is a delicious affair: guests can enjoy a beachfront lunch at the hotel's L'Ance Guyac, a St. Barts-style beach cafe set on a scenic cove a short drive from the resort, and sophisticated dinners are served at the fine dining Tides Bar and Grill.
The resort also boasts a large infinity-edge pool, beach loungers on Godahl Beach, and a pampering spa. For a particularly special (and relaxing) spa treatment, book one of the over-the-water palapas. However, for more active pursuits, the resort can arrange a wide range of adventures, from guided hiking on Mount Royal to snorkeling and swimming with sea turtles in the Tobago Cays. "It was so nice to be able to step out of our beachfront suite and to be right on Godahl Beach," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The entire property was beautiful, but the hospitality and warmth of the employees are what make the resort truly special."
For groups and families seeking more privacy, Canouan Estate features a range of stunning villas that can sleep up to 12 people. With prime hillside perches overlooking the shoreline, these lavish residences ensure the ultimate in island living.
On the western coast of the island is Soho Beach House Canouan, a boutique property with 40 breezy-chic guest rooms strung along Grand Bay beach. The resort is best for independent travelers and couples and offers amenities like dinners on the private Soho Beach House jetty and the Soho Health Club with a spa and gym.