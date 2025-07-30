Beat The Summer Heat Wave In Someone Else's Backyard With This 'Airbnb For Swimming Pools'
Everyone loves a first-class swimming pool when on vacation. Many travelers seek out oceanfront infinity pools at tropical resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Riviera Maya. Honeymooners opt for romantic hotels with private plunge pools. And following an international survey, Airbnb reported that pools are one of the most searched-for amenities in a majority of countries.
But what if you're not going away on holiday? You could get a day pass to a resort — or you can borrow someone else's pool, thanks to a popular app that allows private pool owners to rent out their facilities. Swimply, nicknamed the "Airbnb for swimming pools," offers 15,000 listings in more than 150 cities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The pool is the primary feature, of course, but many properties feature extras like backyards with grills, speakers, hot tubs, tennis or basketball courts, and more. Importantly, almost all Swimply rentals include restroom access of some kind.
Booking a pool is straightforward. First, download the app or visit the website to search for pools in your area. Choose your date and time, filter by price (each pool has an hourly rate, and most require a minimum of two hours), enter the number of guests, choose any extra amenities available, and then finalize the request. Some properties have an instant booking option ideal for last-minute rentals, while others allow a 24-hour period for the host to respond.
Book a private pool by the hour
As heat waves continue to drive up temperatures across the U.S., there's never been a better time to plan a pool day in someone else's backyard. If you're looking for more than a quick dip — perhaps you're planning a birthday party or another special occasion — check out Swimply's curated lists of pool-related experiences. Some listings offer Disney+ dive-in theaters, with film screenings projected by the water's edge, and others are specially designed for night swims. You can search and book pools for solo self-care days, pool parties, family-oriented swimming sessions, and even photo shoots. For the best experience possible you can also check out these tips for how to plan a meaningful staycation you'll never forget.
Alternatively, search Swimply's featured pools by theme. There's the "Mad Men Pool" in Portland ($80 per hour), a midcentury modern indoor pool built in 1964 that hosts up to 25 people. In Huntington, New York, one of the company's most rebooked pools has a 30-foot waterslide and rings in at $90 per hour for up to 20 people. Another option is the rooftop pool in Los Angeles, which can accommodate up to 60 guests at $75 per hour and has views of the iconic Hollywood sign. Pro tip: lots of pools on the app are discounted by 10% on weekdays. If you love a standout swimming pool, check out these amazing hotel pools around the world.