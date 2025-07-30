Beat The Summer Heat Wave In Someone Else's Backyard With This 'Airbnb For Swimming Pools'

Everyone loves a first-class swimming pool when on vacation. Many travelers seek out oceanfront infinity pools at tropical resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Riviera Maya. Honeymooners opt for romantic hotels with private plunge pools. And following an international survey, Airbnb reported that pools are one of the most searched-for amenities in a majority of countries.

But what if you're not going away on holiday? You could get a day pass to a resort — or you can borrow someone else's pool, thanks to a popular app that allows private pool owners to rent out their facilities. Swimply, nicknamed the "Airbnb for swimming pools," offers 15,000 listings in more than 150 cities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The pool is the primary feature, of course, but many properties feature extras like backyards with grills, speakers, hot tubs, tennis or basketball courts, and more. Importantly, almost all Swimply rentals include restroom access of some kind.

Booking a pool is straightforward. First, download the app or visit the website to search for pools in your area. Choose your date and time, filter by price (each pool has an hourly rate, and most require a minimum of two hours), enter the number of guests, choose any extra amenities available, and then finalize the request. Some properties have an instant booking option ideal for last-minute rentals, while others allow a 24-hour period for the host to respond.