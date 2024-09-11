The Best Way To Plan A Meaningful Staycation You'll Never Forget

We all have our own version of the "perfect" vacation. Some people thrive on adrenaline, choosing to visit the world's most dangerous parks, while others are perfectly content having a laidback getaway in a small town on a scenic coast. And then there are those who just want to hibernate and completely unplug somewhere far away. No judgment here — there's no wrong way to take a break. But if the idea of booking flights, making itineraries, and dealing with airport drama gives you hives, maybe it's time to embrace the concept of a staycation. The best part? Planning one is a breeze. All you need is a vacation mindset, a bit of creativity to play tourist on your own turf, and a clear decision on what you actually want to do — assuming you even want to do anything at all.

We all know that vacations are good for the soul, but when you're looking to recharge without the cost and hassle of a full-blown trip, a staycation can be just as beneficial. For it to truly work, though, you need to get into the right headspace. Staycations are generally shorter, which means you need to treat them like a real break. If you're still thinking about work, laundry, or whatever's lurking in your inbox, it's going to feel like just another weekend. UCLA marketing professor Cassie Mogilner Holmes found in a 2020 study published by the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science that people who embraced a vacation mindset during their weekends felt way more fulfilled. In short, if you want your staycation to count, convince yourself it's the real deal. As Holmes told The New York Times, "It does require this labeling."

