The Best Way To Plan A Meaningful Staycation You'll Never Forget
We all have our own version of the "perfect" vacation. Some people thrive on adrenaline, choosing to visit the world's most dangerous parks, while others are perfectly content having a laidback getaway in a small town on a scenic coast. And then there are those who just want to hibernate and completely unplug somewhere far away. No judgment here — there's no wrong way to take a break. But if the idea of booking flights, making itineraries, and dealing with airport drama gives you hives, maybe it's time to embrace the concept of a staycation. The best part? Planning one is a breeze. All you need is a vacation mindset, a bit of creativity to play tourist on your own turf, and a clear decision on what you actually want to do — assuming you even want to do anything at all.
We all know that vacations are good for the soul, but when you're looking to recharge without the cost and hassle of a full-blown trip, a staycation can be just as beneficial. For it to truly work, though, you need to get into the right headspace. Staycations are generally shorter, which means you need to treat them like a real break. If you're still thinking about work, laundry, or whatever's lurking in your inbox, it's going to feel like just another weekend. UCLA marketing professor Cassie Mogilner Holmes found in a 2020 study published by the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science that people who embraced a vacation mindset during their weekends felt way more fulfilled. In short, if you want your staycation to count, convince yourself it's the real deal. As Holmes told The New York Times, "It does require this labeling."
Find a unique property within your town or city and get ready to act like a tourist
The beauty of staycations is that you can skip the headache of airports and lengthy road trips. You can have just as much fun in your own city — or with a quick drive to somewhere nearby. But to make it feel special, it's worth picking a spot that has some charm, or at least somewhere you can actually unwind — budget permitting, of course. "A proper staycation is all about experiencing your city in a new light," David Kolodny, co-founder of a vacation rental site, explained to Business Insider. "From options like a modern loft in the heart of the city to a cozy condo in a lesser-known neighborhood, you can find the perfect rental to make your staycation feel like an adventurous getaway."
If you're keen on splurging, consider treating yourself to a swanky hotel or resort — one with a breakfast spread worth waking up for, a luxurious spa, and diverse entertainment options. "The property you book should make you feel pampered with its luxe surroundings and doting service," Marla B. Schaffer, the president and chief executive of a New York travel consultancy, told The New York Times.
Wherever you end up, the location will set the tone for your staycation. Make an effort to check out the nearby restaurants, shops, and hidden gems you've probably never given a second glance. The key is going full tourist mode — explore like you've never set foot in the place before. And if you're fresh out of ideas? Hit up the local tourist board. "The bureau will have information on the latest happenings and will also know about free events and tours," Schaffer said.
Don't stress about doing too much or too little
One of the best things about staycations? You have the absolute freedom to do whatever you want, however you want. Want to sleep the entire time and do absolutely nothing? Go for it. Feeling ambitious and ready to tackle some bucket list items? That's cool, too. The key is to be clear on what you want out of your staycation — unless you enjoy spending your time second-guessing whether you should be doing something else. "You have to think outside the box," Aditi Shekar, the CEO of Zeta, a finance app for couples, advised in an interview with The Washington Post. "Know what you want to get out of it. Is this staycation one where you want to relax? Have an adventure? Or do something you've never done before? Whatever your preference, decide what you want to get out of the staycation."
And if you're planning to pack your staycation with activities, have structure. It's just as important to be clear about what you want to do, see, and eat. According to a Harvard Business Review study, vacationers who wing it tend to feel more stressed, spoiling the whole experience altogether. Plus, it's equally important to avoid stressing over whether you're doing too much or too little. It's your staycation, so the only rules are yours, although Wall Street Journal Travel columnist, Dawn Gilbertson, said on the "What's News" podcast that trying to do everything won't do you any good, either. "Don't try to do too much. Don't worry about your social media feed," they noted. "Do what you want to do ... It sounds very trite to say 'Do less,' but they make a really good case for just pick your spots."