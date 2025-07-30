Situated Between LA And Bakersfield Is California's Dazzling Reservoir For Old-Fashioned Summer Recreation
In a state known for its desert heat and droughts, a dip in a fresh body of water is always a welcome respite. Californians flock to water attractions like this lake for endless outdoor recreation in Temecula during the summer, and the state's increasingly hot summers are undoubtedly the reason why. But for a truly gnarly adventure that keeps it splashy while avoiding the heat, head to Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. There are more than enough reasons to yell "cowabunga!" at this lake, and swimming is just the start of them.
Castaic Lake is technically a two-lake reservoir, comprising 29 miles of shoreline in total. Unlike this quiet California lake in the Santa Ynez mountains, Castaic Lake is filled to the brim with old-fashioned fun, including classic watersport activities like sailing, wakeboarding, and jet skiing. The land surrounding the lake totals 12,658 acres which also hosts plenty of opportunities for fun, like horseback riding, fishing, and hiking the many view-laden trails. All this together makes this California getaway a perfectly idyllic way to spend a summer day.
Luckily, the park's location isn't far-flung, as it's located in between Bakersfield, L.A., and Ventura — about an hour's drive from each. If you are flying into the area from out-of-state, the most convenient airport with plenty of flight options is LAX. Although, if you are looking for a shorter drive, landing in the Hollywood Burbank Airport would cut the journey down to about 30 minutes.
Castaic Lake is actually two lakes with separate thrills
Castaic's two lakes are the larger Upper Lake and Lower Lake (Castaic Lagoon), which is much smaller with only 3 miles of shoreline. Swimming is limited to the Castaic lagoon and you should check for possible algae blooms on the California Department of Water Resources Website before visiting, but if it's all clear feel free to jump right in. The designated swim beach is open Wednesdays through Sundays from mid-May to mid-September and is pretty much a straight shot from the park's entrance, just past the restrooms. If you're a beginner at swimming, $5 open water swim classes are available for learners age 13 and up.
Beyond the swim area is where the non-power boating adventures take place, and the park offers a variety of watercraft programs to help visitors get onto the water safely. There are introduction courses for kayaking, standup paddleboarding, and even dragon boating. There are also free snorkeling classes for teens aged 13 to 16 and more advanced classes, too, like scuba diving. Innertubers and windsurfers can also join the fray via a two-lane launch ramp.
You can rev things up at Castaic's Upper Lake, where Californians come to water ski, jet ski, and wakeboard. You can sail on the Upper Lake too, and nearby marinas like Castaic Boat and Marine cater to boaters' needs. The Castaic Boat and Marine is located on Ridge Route south of Castaic Lagoon, and is stocked with new boats from reputable dealers plus has extras like water skis and electric scooters. Non-motorized boat launch fees on Castaic Lake are $9 for a day and $105 for a year. Motorized boat launch fees cost $13, while annual passes are $135. However, there is a zero tolerance policy on flushing boat engines with water before entering Castaic Lake, so make sure they are completely dry before you try to put in.
Castaic Lake offers fun on land, too
Castaic Lake's land attractions also keep it simple but timeless. There are children's play areas, horseshoe pits, and picnic tables, along with barbecue pits, hiking trails, and horse trails. Visit the multiple playgrounds on the west side of Castaic Lagoon. Each offers fun thrills such as slides, twisty jungle gyms, climbing nets, and whisper tubes. There are picnic shelters on that side of the lagoon too, so you can enjoy lunch in the shade and then hit the trails.
While some parks have trails that are only for experienced hikers, there are plenty of easy and family-friendly hikes available at Castaic Lake. One of these options is the Toddler Trail, which is perfect for leisurely walks, birding, and running. The more than 7 miles of trails that surround Lower Castaic Lake also welcome horseback riders and mountain bikers. Charming birds like ducks and geese can be spotted along the pretty trails, along with lesser goldfinches and eared grebes. However, be aware that nature trails in L.A. County are home to mountain lions, rattlesnakes, and ticks, so note down some tips to stay safe if you encounter any.
Alcoholic beverages, loud music, noise, and fireworks are not allowed at the park. Also, resist the urge to feed any animals or birds you encounter. You can bring your dog, but it must be on a leash. If you'd like to swim, it has to be at the designated swim beaches when they're open and only when a lifeguard is on duty. The park is open from sunrise to sunset and there is a $12 vehicle entry fee. Annual California State Park passes are not valid here.