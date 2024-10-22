Hidden In California's Unsung Temecula Wine Region Is A Lake For Endless Outdoor Recreation

You may have heard of Temecula, California's wine region that feels quite a bit like Tuscany. It's a beautiful place, situated between Santa Monica and California's oldest town, San Diego, and it boasts almost 50 wineries. It's an absolute must-visit spot for wine lovers in the Golden State and beyond, but that is far from the only thing you can do there. If the outdoors is where you find your happy place, this underrated wine region has your perfect spot: Lake Skinner Recreation Area. There is plenty to do, from fishing and boating to camping and even a Splash Zone to cool off in for the kids (or the young-at-heart). There is hiking, birding, picnic spots and barbecues all around, with a camp store that has pretty much everything you need for a weekend in the outdoors.

The hills and lake in the Lake Skinner Recreation Area are exactly what you need to enjoy nature, and hiking through it is a treat. You can even bring your leashed dog with you. One great hike is the Lake Skinner Loop Trail, which is a 3.7-mile loop. You'll find a number of other hikers and birders, and the trails are well-maintained. (Some of the reviews do say to bring bug spray, so keep that in mind. You can banish bugs with a vodka concoction, oddly enough.) If you're looking for something less challenging, you can try the easy .4-mile out-and-back Lake Skinner via Group Camp trail. If you plan on doing a little birding on the way, as many as 243 species have been observed here, including Anna's hummingbirds, western grebes, caspian terns, killdeer, double-crested cormorant, black-crowned night herons, and more.

