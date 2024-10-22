Hidden In California's Unsung Temecula Wine Region Is A Lake For Endless Outdoor Recreation
You may have heard of Temecula, California's wine region that feels quite a bit like Tuscany. It's a beautiful place, situated between Santa Monica and California's oldest town, San Diego, and it boasts almost 50 wineries. It's an absolute must-visit spot for wine lovers in the Golden State and beyond, but that is far from the only thing you can do there. If the outdoors is where you find your happy place, this underrated wine region has your perfect spot: Lake Skinner Recreation Area. There is plenty to do, from fishing and boating to camping and even a Splash Zone to cool off in for the kids (or the young-at-heart). There is hiking, birding, picnic spots and barbecues all around, with a camp store that has pretty much everything you need for a weekend in the outdoors.
The hills and lake in the Lake Skinner Recreation Area are exactly what you need to enjoy nature, and hiking through it is a treat. You can even bring your leashed dog with you. One great hike is the Lake Skinner Loop Trail, which is a 3.7-mile loop. You'll find a number of other hikers and birders, and the trails are well-maintained. (Some of the reviews do say to bring bug spray, so keep that in mind. You can banish bugs with a vodka concoction, oddly enough.) If you're looking for something less challenging, you can try the easy .4-mile out-and-back Lake Skinner via Group Camp trail. If you plan on doing a little birding on the way, as many as 243 species have been observed here, including Anna's hummingbirds, western grebes, caspian terns, killdeer, double-crested cormorant, black-crowned night herons, and more.
Camping, the Splash Zone, fishing, and boating at the Lake Skinner Recreation Area
There are many campsites to choose from at Lake Skinner Recreation Area, including full and partially developed sites, as well as some with water only, and again, you can bring your dog. (Keep in mind that there are mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, and rattlesnakes in the area, so don't leave your pup unattended.) The camp store there has supplies, as well as the day permits required for fishing in the lake. There are even laundry facilities. There are boat launches as well (though Boat Launch 1 is closed through August 2025). However, you cannot have body contact with the water, meaning no swimming or water skiing.
Fortunately, there is the Splash Zone, which is comprised of two large, paved areas: One, a "flower garden" with spraying water to cool off, and another is a giant faucet. There are also two playgrounds, with one for kids older kids, and one for younger ones. (Note that the entire park will be closed from January to February 2025 for maintenance.)
While you're in the Temecula area, you should include time to visit a few wineries. One that's worth stopping at is the Somerset Vineyard, about 11 miles away from Lake Skinner. They have first-come, first-served tastings, and if you have your dog with you, they can join. It has a 14-acre vineyard featuring sustainably-farmed varietals, with reds, whites, and rosés, and a wine called Carl Key's Fountain of Youth. How can you resist? Another spot to check out is the Danza del Sol Winery, which does walk-in tastings. You can even pick up a 2-for-1 tasting coupon on the homepage of their website. They have reds, whites, and sweet wines, as well as events like blending classes and live music.