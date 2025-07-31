The Bonaire Resort With A Five-Star Caribbean Diving Operation, Casino, And Vibrant Rooms Right On The Beach

Although there are great scuba diving sites throughout the Caribbean, like the 5,000-foot trench on Little Cayman, Bonaire has long been known as the best place to dive in the region. For nearly three decades, the island has been voted No. 1 for shore diving by the readers of Scuba Diving magazine. Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino and its on-site diving operation, Divi Dive Bonaire, received numerous Readers Choice Awards in 2025 in categories such as the quality of the resort and its dive boats. The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) gives Divi Dive Bonaire five stars for its 50-plus years of operations, plethora of diving opportunities, and programs for all experience levels.

The resort has an ideal location, right on the ocean and a five-minute walk to the nearby town of Kralendijk, not to mention top-notch accommodations. The resort has over 100 vibrantly decorated rooms that have either a patio or balcony, with views overlooking the ocean or the pool and garden area. When it's time to eat, you can watch fish swim from the beachfront bistro — one of three restaurants at the resort, which also has a pizzeria and a buffet with cuisine theme nights. There are also two freshwater pools, two bars, a casino with slot machines and table games, a fitness center, and a spa for massages and mani-pedis.

Bonaire is a Dutch municipality in the southern Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela, near Curacao and Aruba. Getting to the resort is easy, as the island's Flamingo International Airport (BON) is only one mile from the resort.