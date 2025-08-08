Ever Wonder Where Your Airplane Food Comes From?

While the food is rarely made from scratch on a plane, it's usually cooked before your flight near the airport in specific catering areas. Then the food is taken to the plane and heated with in-flight ovens that are designed to be used in the air. Food often tastes different on a plane because the dry air can affect our ability to smell, which can, in turn, make food taste more bland. One way to counteract that is salt, which can inadvertently make you retain water and feel puffy after a flight. You may also notice that you don't perceive sweetness the same way during a flight, which is why your fizzy ginger ale tastes crisper and fresher on a plane. Of course, that means sugar may be added to meals as well. The types of foods you're served may also depend on where you're flying from or going to in the world, and the time of day and year. Customer comments can change what is served, too.

In addition, you can often order specialty meals to fit your food and allergy requirements, although these usually have to be reserved at least 48 hours beforehand. It's also a good idea to take a look at what your airline offers. You may see codes like "AVML" for Asian vegetarian meals, "GFML" for gluten-free meals, "KSML" for kosher meals, and "VGML" or "VVML" for vegetarian or vegan meals.