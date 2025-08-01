Before Finding Hidden Treasure, You Need To Follow This Metal Detector Rule When Traveling

So what should you research? Start with local laws in the place you intend to visit. In the U.S., for example, it is illegal to use a metal detector, or even take one with you, within a national park. There are national historical parks that are prime spots for civil war buffs, but know that you can't bring your metal detecting device to these old battlefields. Two crucial U.S. federal laws are the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act and the 1979 Archaeological Resources Protection Act, which were designated to protect Native American preserves and sacred lands from removal of any cultural items. To remain on the right side of the law, experienced detectorists recommend heading to private land and gaining permission and permits before looking for treasure. The U.K. is a whole other ballpark, with an old-school law stating that anything you find that's considered to be "treasure" belongs to the crown. That's right — King Charles III himself.

Before you pack your bags and head off to a beautiful lesser-visited island in Italy in search of Roman coins, take heed! Airlines do not generally permit you to travel with a large metal detector as a carry-on item; it's got to be checked in. The wise folk at TSA strongly suggest you check with your individual airline, as different carriers have different rules.

Once you've reached your destination and obtained the correct permits, the dream situation is that your metal detector finds something. Be extremely careful before you go digging — if the find isn't near the surface and requires excavation, you may need to report it to the local authorities. Likewise, if the item is old and could be considered of historical importance, it's report time. With the right research and ethical conduct, this is absolutely a hobby that could take you places.