This European Country's 'Turquoise Coast' Is Its Riviera With Ancient Cities And Golden Sands
While many are familiar with the glamorous beaches and fairytale hillside villages of the French Riviera, few have heard of another breathtaking region: The Turquoise Coast in Turkey. Also known as the Turkish Riviera, this stretch of over 600 miles of shoreline shimmers like a jewel, blending ancient history, radiant nightlife, and some of the most stunning seascapes imaginable.
Located along Turkey's southwestern edge, the Turquoise Coast is hemmed in by the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. Its name is inspired by the dazzling blue-green waters that lap its shores — a natural spectacle that truly lives up to its name. Beyond its scenic beauty, the region is home to some incredible beaches, like Iztuzu Beach (or "Turtle Beach"), which doubles as a conservation site for endangered loggerhead sea turtles.
Whether you spend weeks exploring the Turquoise Coast or make it a highlight of a Mediterranean road trip, there's no shortage of things to do. Stroll through the historic streets of Antalya, where restored Ottoman architecture tells stories of the past, or trek the Lycian Way, a trail connecting breathtaking beaches and preserved ancient cities. You also don't want to miss visiting two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Hike among ancient ruins on the Lycian Way
The history of the Turquoise Coast stretches back to the Lycian Civilization, which settled there between the 13th and 12th centuries B.C. This region is historically significant for its vibrant culture and for being the birthplace of the Lycian League, the first democratic union. If you decide to hike the Lycian Way — a network of trails on the Turquoise Coast named for this important civilization — you will pass through the ancient city of Patara, the Lycian League's capital. Among these ruins, there's a semi-circular Council Chamber, with 20 tiers of stone seating where democratic forums were once held.
The Lycian Way is sometimes called the "trail of ghosts," and for good reason. The trail is rife with ruins, tombs, and otherworldly landmarks, such as the sarcophagus of Captain Eudemos in Olympos. You'll also find the Chimaera, a geological marvel where 20 to 30 small flames continuously flicker from rocky slopes. Then there's Kayaköy, an abandoned village previously occupied by Greeks, who were forced to leave during the Greek-Turkish War. Here, you'll see crumbling buildings and overgrown paths that act as whispering stories of the past.
However, the Lycian Way isn't all history and solemnity. Take a day trip to a lush, car-free Princes' Islands, or try gözleme, a delectable stuffed flatbread, in mountainside villages. At every turn, you'll find countless opportunities to swim in shimmering blue Mediterranean waters or lounge on golden sand beaches. You'll encounter delectable fruits as well, from the lemon groves of Finike to grapes and persimmons along the trail for a snack. Note that the trek can be challenging at times, but the breathtaking mountain vistas, hidden beaches, and ancient wonders are glorious rewards.
Cities and sites along the Turkish Riviera
The Turquoise Coast is dotted with cities that blend ancient history and modern charm, and most of the towns are not overcrowded with tourists. For a relaxed atmosphere with plenty to do, visit the city of Kaş. In Kaş, you'll find idyllic beaches, quaint cafés, and restaurants with harbor views, like Oburus Momus. A 10-minute walk from the town center takes you to the Antiphellos amphitheater, a relic of the ancient city that once stood here.
For a larger and livelier experience, Antalya is a must-visit. The city's historic Kaleiçi district is a labyrinth of cobblestone streets lined with shops, opening up to cliffside vistas of the Mediterranean. Enter this charming neighborhood through Hadrian's Gate, a famed archway that was part of the old city walls. History buffs will love the Antalya Museum, where you can see statues of Olympian gods. For nature lovers, don't miss the Lower Duden Waterfalls.
At Bodrum, an under-the-radar seaside haven where celebrities vacation, history and nightlife collide. On the history side, one of Bodrum's claims to fame is the site of the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, a Wonder of the Ancient World. The old city of Halicarnassus, which was built where Bodrum is currently located, even got a name drop in Homer's "Odyssey." Though full of reminders of its glorious past, Bodrum still thrives, thanks to its markets and nightlife. Be sure to walk down Bodrum Bar Street, where you'll surely find a fun place to grab a drink, or go dancing on a yacht at Club Catamaran. Whether you're sipping cocktails by the sea or walking in the footsteps of ancient civilizations, the Turkish Riviera is a destination that truly has it all.