This European Country's 'Turquoise Coast' Is Its Riviera With Ancient Cities And Golden Sands

While many are familiar with the glamorous beaches and fairytale hillside villages of the French Riviera, few have heard of another breathtaking region: The Turquoise Coast in Turkey. Also known as the Turkish Riviera, this stretch of over 600 miles of shoreline shimmers like a jewel, blending ancient history, radiant nightlife, and some of the most stunning seascapes imaginable.

Located along Turkey's southwestern edge, the Turquoise Coast is hemmed in by the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. Its name is inspired by the dazzling blue-green waters that lap its shores — a natural spectacle that truly lives up to its name. Beyond its scenic beauty, the region is home to some incredible beaches, like Iztuzu Beach (or "Turtle Beach"), which doubles as a conservation site for endangered loggerhead sea turtles.

Whether you spend weeks exploring the Turquoise Coast or make it a highlight of a Mediterranean road trip, there's no shortage of things to do. Stroll through the historic streets of Antalya, where restored Ottoman architecture tells stories of the past, or trek the Lycian Way, a trail connecting breathtaking beaches and preserved ancient cities. You also don't want to miss visiting two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.