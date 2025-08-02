One Of New York City's Most Fascinating Tours Is Also Pretty Bizarre And Definitely Not For The Squeamish

In a city famous for its skyline and stage shows, the "Garbage & Rats" walking tour pulls back the curtain on a very different New York: one that scurries, squeaks, and breeds up to 20 times a day. Led by Suzanne Reisman, a self-declared "rat whisperer," this 150-minute walking tour explores the city's dirtiest secrets through four stops: Wall Street, the South Street Seaport Historic District, DeLury Square, and City Hall. Reisman leads guests through each significant spot while sporting fuzzy rat ears and detailing fun (and not-so-fun) facts about rats, trash, and where they intersect with NYC's history.

Reisman's tour is certainly strange, but its quirkiness isn't its only appealing feature. The "Garbage & Rats" tour is also a commentary on how the city handles — or mishandles — its waste, and the consequences locals have to deal with. "We really have to address the fact that our city has a lot of litter," Reisman said in an interview with the New York Post. "We throw trash bags on the street that are easy for rats to rip into. But if we really cut down on the access, that would help significantly." Her storytelling draws connections between modern trash problems and centuries of rat-related lore that most people never learn, making the tour an educational and perhaps even necessary one for New Yorkers.

Despite the ick factor, the tour has become a hit among locals and tourists, as proven by rave reviews. "You will actually have fun talking about rodents," one TripAdvisor reviewer promised, another calling it "the tour you didn't know you needed." For $40, guests walk away with rat facts, surprising bits of history, and — if they're lucky — a close encounter of the rodent kind.