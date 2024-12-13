One Of New York City's Best Hotels Is A Chic, Centrally Located Gem That Feels Like An Apartment

New York City has numerous iconic hotels with beautiful architectural features, from the Beaux-Arts opulence of the Plaza on Central Park South to the towering Art Deco splendor of the Waldorf Astoria. These hotels and others represent classic elegance and world-class service with touches of modern amenities. If you want something uniquely bohemian, however, head to Hotel Chelsea at 222 West 23rd Street, a centrally located address near the unique Chelsea Market, the free-to-visit floating Little Island, and NYC's most scenic trail.

When Hotel Chelsea opened in 1884, architect Philip Hubert intended the building to be a cooperative apartment block, but bankrupt finances saw his project repurposed as the Hotel Chelsea some 20 years later. For the next 40 years, the Hotel Chelsea was a luxury establishment that counted Mark Twain, William Dean Howells, and John Sloan among its patrons. It wasn't until the 1950s, '60s, and '70s that the Chelsea would become an icon of the counterculture.

Chelsea's economic decline following the Second World War attracted artists including Jackson Pollock, poet Dylan Thomas, and playwright Arthur Miller. Droves of famous names would stay, live, and work at the Chelsea through the latter 20th century, from musicians Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to Beatnik writer William Burroughs, Andy Warhol, and Sex Pistols punk Sid Vicious, who fatally stabbed his girlfriend Nancy Spungen in room 100. With a history like that, it is little surprise that Hotel Chelsea ranks among the best haunted hotels in America.