What The New 'Visa Integrity Fee' Means For International Tourists Planning A Trip To The U.S.

In July 2025, one month after proclaiming a travel ban for citizens of multiple regions, President Donald Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a legislation that includes the controversial introduction of a $250 "visa integrity fee." The fee affects applicants for visas such as B-1/B-2 (tourism and business), F and M (student), J (exchange), and employment-based categories like H-1B, L, O, and P. It does not apply to travelers from countries that enter using the ESTA system, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. Canadian and Bermudian nationals are also exempt in most cases. This means tourists from Latin America, Africa, and parts of Asia, who must apply for a visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate, will be among the most affected.

Unlike the standard application fee, which is paid when scheduling a visa interview, the visa integrity fee is charged only if the visa is approved and issued. The $250 fee does not replace the existing MRV application fee, typically $185 or more, but is added on top of it. Some nationalities may also face additional reciprocity fees based on their country of origin. Paying the standard MRV application fee to schedule a visa interview does not guarantee visa issuance; many applicants are rejected after interviews lasting as little as a minute or two.