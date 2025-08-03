The Game-Changing TikTok Hack That Sneakily Gets Around TSA's Strict Liquid Rules

So, does it really work? According to the TSA, frozen liquids are allowed through checkpoints as long as they are completely solid at the time of screening. If they are partially melted, slushy, or contain any liquid at the bottom, they must comply with the 3.4-ounce limit. Several commenters on TikTok backed the hack with their own experiences. A former airport employee confirmed in the comments that staff used the trick for soup and sauces in their lunches. Another said they sailed through TSA with a batch of frozen jello shots, racking up thousands of likes for their dedication.

This isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, though. If you have a long commute to the airport or warm weather to contend with, your items may melt before screening, so pack it alongside an ice pack for good measure. Also, not all liquids handle freezing well. Items like carbonated drinks may explode, dairy products can separate or spoil when thawed, and anything with delicate emulsions — like some skincare serums or vinaigrettes — may lose their consistency or effectiveness after freezing. It's also worth noting that if TSA finds your item too slushy or questions the consistency, they have the final say, so use the hack at your own risk.

For many, the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times, and that's why we need travel hacks and tricks to make the process a little less frustrating. As always, though, check the TSA website before you fly for the most up-to-date guidelines. In the future, we may even see the long-standing 3-1-1 rule disappear.