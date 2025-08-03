The Game-Changing TikTok Hack That Sneakily Gets Around TSA's Strict Liquid Rules
By now, most frequent fliers know the drill at TSA. With the 3-1-1 rule, all liquids, gels, creams, and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less, fitting into one quart-sized bag, and, here's the kicker, each traveler can only bring one bag. It's a common mistake for first-time flyers who don't realize their favorite full-size shampoo or perfume will be confiscated. For carry-on-only travelers, this can feel like a cruel trade-off: should you pack sunscreen or face wash? A can of martini olives or hot sauce?
TikTok has uncovered a hack so clever, it's hard to believe it's actually TSA-approved. The tip comes from creator @cocotakes, who shared a secret she learned from a TSA agent: freezing her liquid items. In the viral video, the creator pops tubs of overnight oats and a jar of olives into the freezer before her flight. TSA officers treat frozen food as solids, which are not restricted in the same way as liquids. If you're checking a bag, there's no need to get crafty. TSA allows you to pack full-size liquids, from jumbo shampoos to entire bottles of wine. That said, some travelers may still be tempted to use the freezing hack for carry-on convenience, especially on short trips.
The TSA freezing trick actually works but only under the right conditions
So, does it really work? According to the TSA, frozen liquids are allowed through checkpoints as long as they are completely solid at the time of screening. If they are partially melted, slushy, or contain any liquid at the bottom, they must comply with the 3.4-ounce limit. Several commenters on TikTok backed the hack with their own experiences. A former airport employee confirmed in the comments that staff used the trick for soup and sauces in their lunches. Another said they sailed through TSA with a batch of frozen jello shots, racking up thousands of likes for their dedication.
This isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, though. If you have a long commute to the airport or warm weather to contend with, your items may melt before screening, so pack it alongside an ice pack for good measure. Also, not all liquids handle freezing well. Items like carbonated drinks may explode, dairy products can separate or spoil when thawed, and anything with delicate emulsions — like some skincare serums or vinaigrettes — may lose their consistency or effectiveness after freezing. It's also worth noting that if TSA finds your item too slushy or questions the consistency, they have the final say, so use the hack at your own risk.
For many, the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times, and that's why we need travel hacks and tricks to make the process a little less frustrating. As always, though, check the TSA website before you fly for the most up-to-date guidelines. In the future, we may even see the long-standing 3-1-1 rule disappear.