13 Ways The Airport Experience Has Gotten Worse And Worse In Recent Times

When I think back on my first airplane trip — a shortish two flights from Tulsa to South Padre Island in 1994 — the whole experience seems almost quaint when compared to today. We practically waltzed up to the gate with nary a care in the world, our parents lingering to wish us farewell. With no smartphones to obsess over, we spent our short layover time laughing and running about the terminal like the wild gaggle of teens we were.

A little more than three decades and three kids of my own later, I often find myself longing for those days of carefree air travel — especially as I'm trying to cram everything I need in my carry-on just in case my luggage gets lost or sweating my way through the TSA line among the thousands of other anxious travelers. If images of air travel dating back to the "Mad Men" era paint a picture of elegance and class, today's airport experience feels a lot more like a People of Walmart reboot of Stephen King's "The Langoliers." While airport food has seen a few improvements through the years (thankfully), it doesn't make up for the litany of nightmares that the airport experience comprises these days.

Things have become so bad that complaints against airports have seen record highs in recent years. From stressed-out passengers' mid-airport meltdowns to an ever-growing list of banned luggage items and that pesky 3-1-1 liquid rule, flying the friendly skies is not quite what it used to be.