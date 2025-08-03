Why The Popular Vacuum Seal Packing Hack Is Actually Best To Entirely Avoid

The vacuum seal packing trend has taken over travel feeds across social media, marketed as the ultimate space-saving solution. The premise sounds genius: Suck the air out of your clothing with a vacuum or hand pump to compress bulkier items into a fraction of their original size to get more space in your luggage. But in practice, this viral packing trick can create more problems than it solves.

Wrinkles are the first major downside. Clothes are compressed tightly with no airflow, so most garments will come out looking like crumpled napkins. You're left with two options: waste precious vacation time ironing each morning or rock the "I slept in this" look all vacation long. The latter might be fine for a road trip wardrobe, but not for vacation photos, business travel, or that destination wedding you booked. That said, mid-range to upscale hotels almost always provide an iron and ironing board, but budget hotels and motels may not.

Also, vacuum-sealed bags may help you fit more volume into your suitcase, but they do nothing to reduce its weight. In fact, given that you're now able to pack more items, you're much more likely to exceed airline weight limits. Most major U.S. airlines charge $100 to $200 for overweight checked bags, which start at just 50 pounds for economy class. But there's an exception: lightweight but bulky outerwear like parkas, ski jackets, and down coats. These items generally don't weigh much, so you're less likely to go over airline limits. In this case, a vacuum bag can free up major space.