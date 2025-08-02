The Best Time To Buy International Flight Tickets For The Cheapest Price

It seems like flights keep getting more and more expensive, so it's no surprise that travelers who are trying to plan an international trip on a budget do everything they can to get the cheapest tickets. One of the biggest questions is when to reserve your seat and pay for your flight. From the belief that booking flights on Tuesdays gets you better prices to trying to score great deals by waiting until the last second to buy, there are plenty of strategies people try to use, but most of them are just wishful thinking. To find out the truth about the best time to buy international tickets without breaking the bank, Islands spoke to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, which specializes in creating personalized holiday itineraries. Fricke tells us that there's no big secret: the cheapest time to buy your tickets is early.

Fricke explains that those planning to fly should really get the tickets as soon as possible. If you wait too long, you're probably going to end up paying higher prices for the same seats you could have gotten earlier. She says, "The goal is to get the flights booked before demand dictates the pricing needs to be higher."

Even if you think you've waited too long to get a good deal, you should still book right away. This is particularly important when buying business class seats or go somewhere during its peak tourist season when a lot of people are traveling. Fricke warns, "If you're going somewhere over Christmas for example buying flights as soon as they're available is your best bet. They aren't dropping in price if you wait... I promise."