Your Romantic Trip To Rome Isn't Complete Without Visiting These 12 Destinations
There are very few cities in the world that can inspire such romantic feelings as the Eternal City. One need only watch "Roman Holiday" to see just how romantic the city can be. (Don't get us wrong, Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn are amazing, but everyone knows Rome is the real star of that movie). Rome is the pique of European romance and a great city to kick off an Italian vacation or visit solely as one of the best honeymoon destinations in all of Italy. Whether you're looking for love, are just starting a courtship, or have been married for many years, Rome offers up romance in every corner.
But what are Rome's best travel spots? With its ancient monuments, renaissance art, and stunning natural walkways, it can be difficult to boil down just which destinations and experiences offer the best Roman experience. Thankfully for you, we've done our research.
No romantic getaway to Rome would be in any way complete without a visit to one of these 12 destinations below.
People-watching on the Spanish Steps
People-watching is a great way to pass the time with your loved one. Picking folks out from a crowd and playfully imagining who they are and what their lives look like is a great way to add laughter to an afternoon. And when in Rome, the Spanish Steps are the best place to people-watch.
You can either descend the Spanish Steps from the Trinità dei Monti Church or ascend from the famous Fontana della Barcaccia. The stairs are the most picturesque when ascended, as it allows visitors to see their graceful arc and gaze upwards towards the church with its twin bell towers. The 135 steps were designed with three terraces allowing people to take a break from climbing to enjoy the surrounding splendor. The stairs themselves are made from 18th-century handcrafted white travertine stone, worn down over 300 years by visitors' feet.
For the best views, stop at one of the terraces for a quick break and look around. There is sure to be a couple engaged in some form of publicly acceptable romance. Though, as tourists, understand that public displays of affection are very common in Italy. Busy times are usually late morning and evening so if you want to miss the crowds and enjoy the steps mostly to yourself, best to go earlier in the morning.
Make a wish at the Trevi Fountain
Of all the wonderful activities you could fit into one day in Rome, going to the Trevi Fountain needs to be at the top of the list. Not only is it a tourist hotspot, but it is a wonderful place for couples to enjoy a few romantic moments. Obviously, throwing a coin into the fountain is a must. You just need to make sure you're following the strict Trevi Fountain rules that come with the coin throwing.
Firstly, you should always have your back to the fountain. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, you should toss the coin over your left shoulder using your right hand. Failing to do this means that you cannot hope for good luck or a return visit to Rome.
As far as when to visit, we recommend going at night. Yes, it makes tossing in the coin a little trickier, but the way the magnificent Baroque fountain is lit up by the surrounding accent lights is simply magical. Plus, Rome at night feels completely different from Rome during the day. The softly lit piazzas and enchanting atmosphere make it perfect for a romantic stroll.
Villa Borghese is a romantic green space
Considered the green lung of the city, Villa Borghese is an amazing park filled with an array of tree-lined walkways, fountains, terraces, and statuary. From the hustle and bustle of the nearby city center, Villa Borghese offers a serene retreat where couples looking to enjoy a quiet moment can simply disappear.
In the park, there are several different romantic activities to try. Bike rentals are popular, and are a great way to see the entire park in less time than it would take to walk. For a slower-paced, and arguably more romantic experience, you can rent a small rowboat and paddle through Borghese's sizable, tree-lined pond. The Temple of Aesculapius, which is a stunningly beautiful ancient recreation, is also located on the pond's shores.
No visit to Villa Borghese would be complete without visiting the villa itself. Home to one of the largest private art collections in the world, the Galleria Borghese is an art lover's dream come true. Filled with art from the days of ancient Rome, as well as original pieces by Renaissance masters like Caravaggio, Bernini, and Raphael, the Galleria is an exceptional counterpart to the tranquil greenery of the park.
Tiber River Cruise offers up a different angle of Rome
The Tiber River is the second longest in Italy and one of the most historically significant waterways in all of Europe. The city of Rome was built around the river, which has acted as a central economic artery for the city since the days of Julius Caesar. While it was once filled with merchant ships bringing goods to port, today you are much more likely to see tourists enjoying a leisurely cruise down the river.
Much like a river cruise on the Seine in Paris, seeing Rome from the Tiber allows you to view the city from a different angle. The perspective it provides the city, and the relative proximity it allows to some of the more prominent historical landmarks like Castel Sant'Angelo and St. Peter's Basilica is unrivaled. Enjoying a day or evening out on the water is a great option for those looking for a unique activity.
Depending on the weather, a daytime cruise could range from sunny and perfect, to cloudy and grim. This is why, once again, we recommend an evening or sunset cruise. Seeing the city light up from the river, and enjoying an aperitivo will make for a highly enjoyable evening along this ancient river.
Teatro dell'Opera is a music lover's dream
The opera isn't for everyone, but no one can deny the power it holds over those who appreciate it. And, there is no better place for an elegant opera date in Rome than at the famous Teatro dell'Opera. Originally built in 1880, the Teatro is both architecturally and musically grand. With its marble-lined lobby, enormous proscenium, and wide, elegant seating, the experience of seeing an opera in the country of its birth, should be enough to draw any music-lover to this place.
A typical season at the Teatro dell'Opera consists mostly of opera and ballet from some of the most revered names in music, such as Puccini, Ravel, Bellini, Verdi, and Britten. However, if you take a further look at the schedule, you'll also see that there are considerable amounts of pop concerts throughout the year. These are mostly Italian bands, but internationally renowned artists like John Legend are also known to make appearances.
A night at the opera could be a truly romantic date if done properly. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing (opera is usually a formal or black tie event) to start. You can also enjoy chatting with other opera-loving tourists or give your Italian a go with the regulars. For certain, it will be a singularly Roman experience.
Spot an angel on Ponte Sant'Angelo
While Paris may have Rome beat on the sheer number of bridges that cross the Seine, Paris does not have what is arguably the most romantic bridge in the world: Ponte Sant'Angelo. A 15th-century construction made almost entirely out of marble and stone, the Ponte Sant'Angelo is exceptionally beautiful to look at from a distance. However, it's up close that the bridge reveals its true romantic qualities.
As you walk along the bridge, you will see several pedestals upon which rest the marble-sculpted figures of angels. People from all walks of life can appreciate the sight of these beautifully sculpted figures. And, just like the rest of the city, Ponte Sant'Angelo truly comes to life at night.
A stroll across the Ponte Sant'Angelo at twilight can make for a unique romantic moment. The sculpted angels seem to come to life in the evening light, and the bridge's soft lighting, as well as those illuminating the waters of the Tiber and the nearby Castel Sant'Angelo, showcase the true magic of Rome. Plus, thanks to its longstanding status as a pedestrian walkway, you won't have to worry about motor vehicle traffic which makes Rome one of Italy's more dangerous vacation destinations.
The Orange Garden offers endless romantic walks
While it is arguably the most popular park in Rome, we can be thankful that the Villa Borghese is not the only park in Rome. The Orange Garden, located in Rome's southern corner near the Forum and Colosseum, is a busy stomping ground for locals and tourists alike. Many come to see the famous fountain near the entryway, which depicts the ancient sea god emitting water from his mouth into a large stone basin. But, the more romantic corners are inside the park walls.
The walkways of the park are lined with citrus trees, hence its name, lending a wonderfully sweet and spicy air to the place. In full sun, or even in the light of the evening, the Orange Garden offers the kind of idyllic romance all of Italy is famous for.
Yet, it's the view more than anything else that brings romantics to the Orange Garden. Thanks to its position on Aventine Hill, the Orange Garden has a view that looks out over the entire city. You can see St. Peter's Basilica and several other historical landmarks fade in the evening light. This viewpoint is a favorite of many to watch the sunset.
Avoid crowds at Pinico Terrace
While one of the reasons many flock to Rome is for the buzz and excitement of the crowds, there are times when couples might want a little privacy. Not all romantic moments need to be held in the presence of others, which is why Pinico Terrace is such a welcome treat. Tucked into a little corner of the Villa Borghese, the Pincio Terrace offers two things in abundance: views and intimacy.
Though it can get a little busy depending on the time of day, the terrace is large enough and usually people-free to engage in a more intimate moment — without bumping shoulders. From the terrace, you are able to get an exceptional panoramic view of the city. The Vatican is nearby, as are the Spanish Steps, and the historic city center.
Early birds will enjoy the fact that you can catch the sunrise from the Pincio Terrace, while those night owls will get a lot more out of the beautiful sunsets visible. Regardless of the time of day, the Pinico Terrace is a great, relatively private spot to enjoy a romantic moment.
A romantic meal is never far away
No matter where you are in Italy, you are never too far away from an excellent, leisurely meal. The Italians don't do meals the way we do here in the United States. They prefer to take their time, which is usually why you will never have a quick dinner while you're in Italy. Thankfully, this mindset is perfect for those looking to enjoy a romantic meal in Rome.
Whether you're dining on one of the city's many rooftop cafes, hunting for the best cacio e pepe, or seeking an awesome espresso in one of Rome's hidden alleyways, there is always someplace you can go to find intimate dining with excellent food.
If you are looking to dine with more local fare, be on the lookout for smaller restaurants a little out of the way of the big tourist centers. There, you will find more traditional Roman fare like gnocchi alla romana or one of the four classic Roman pastas. Just make sure you leave room for that all-important gelato. If you're on a date, be prepared to share your meals and ice cream with one another.
Bask in amazing art at the Vatican Museums
Whether or not you are a Catholic is irrelevant when it comes to enjoying the artwork and history housed in the Vatican Museums. As its own separate country outside of the legal jurisdiction of Rome and greater Italy, Vatican City is the smallest country in the entire world, encompassing only 109 acres — smaller than the 197-acre Villa Borghese. However, within its walls are some of the most significant pieces of art ever produced.
Excluding the magnificent Sistine Chapel — which is a must when visiting the Vatican — the 70,000-plus pieces of art housed in the Vatican Museums are truly astonishing. Take your time wandering through and exploring the truly amazing artwork by Renaissance masters like Michelangelo, but also more contemporary artists like Van Gogh, Matisse, and Chagall.
If you love to bask in the glory of great art, then a trip to this museum is an absolute romantic must. These paintings and other artworks have served as inspiration for millions.
History buffs will love the Colosseum and Forum
For those couples who love history, or even those who are fascinated by ancient architecture, visiting the Colosseum and Roman Forum is an absolute must.
Constructed, and subsequently decayed, over several centuries, the Roman Forum was the seat of politics in Ancient Rome. The Colosseum was the product of those politics, creating the famous gladiatorial combat games you've probably seen in Russell Crowe's "Gladiator." But, just the fact that you are amongst thousands of years of human history when you stroll through the columns and cobblestones really makes you feel a sense of scale.
As a romantic destination, it's best to willingly forget about all the nasty, blood-spilling events that took place in the Forum and Colosseum and focus on the calm beauty of the sites as they stand today. Just the fact that they remain standing is a miracle in and of itself. They make great backdrops for photos and can be truly stunning when the evening light shines on them.
Take a romantic carriage ride through the city
It's a cliché, but there is nothing more romantic than a ride in a horse-drawn carriage —especially through a city as beautiful and historic as Rome. Like taxicabs, you can pick up a carriage almost anywhere and take a romantic gander through the streets of this ancient metropolis. Depending on the time of day and how long your carriage ride is, they can get a little expensive. But, when else are you going to be able to cozy up with your favorite person and ride around Rome like this?
Most rides will take you to any number of sites around Rome, including many that have appeared on this list. From the city center, you can expand outwards towards the Forum, Colosseum, Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, and several other destinations. If you are only in Rome for a day and want to do one thing that will guarantee you experience as much of the city as possible, this is it.
So, there you have it. Choosing any one of these 12 locations or experiences is going to give you memories that will hopefully last a lifetime. Romance is different for everyone, so talk to each other and see what you want to do. Wherever you end up, as long as you're together, you can make it romantic.