Your Romantic Trip To Rome Isn't Complete Without Visiting These 12 Destinations

There are very few cities in the world that can inspire such romantic feelings as the Eternal City. One need only watch "Roman Holiday" to see just how romantic the city can be. (Don't get us wrong, Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn are amazing, but everyone knows Rome is the real star of that movie). Rome is the pique of European romance and a great city to kick off an Italian vacation or visit solely as one of the best honeymoon destinations in all of Italy. Whether you're looking for love, are just starting a courtship, or have been married for many years, Rome offers up romance in every corner.

But what are Rome's best travel spots? With its ancient monuments, renaissance art, and stunning natural walkways, it can be difficult to boil down just which destinations and experiences offer the best Roman experience. Thankfully for you, we've done our research.

No romantic getaway to Rome would be in any way complete without a visit to one of these 12 destinations below.