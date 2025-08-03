Arkansas' Underrated Summer Escape Is An Old-School Lake State Park To Swim, Fish, Boat, And Hike

Arkansas is known for its many natural wonders, and it's no surprise that it is nicknamed The Natural State. With seven national parks and over 50 state parks across the state, you can find a variety of unique ways to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. There's even one park that is home to the world's only public diamond mine.

Of all of the places to get out and enjoy some outdoor recreation, there's a special place that Arkansas State Parks calls one of their "most picturesque state parks." It comes highly recommended on Tripadvisor too, with one reviewer saying, "Probably one of my favorite parks I've stayed at!" Best of all, this fabulous spot is just 20 miles outside of Conway and 52 miles north of Little Rock.

Woolly Hollow State Park, located in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, offers not only hiking, camping, and scenic views. It's also where you'll find Lake Bennett, offering visitors a variety of ways to enjoy the water and cool down this summer. In addition to boating, swimming, and fishing, you can also enjoy a step back in history.