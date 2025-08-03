Arkansas' Underrated Summer Escape Is An Old-School Lake State Park To Swim, Fish, Boat, And Hike
Arkansas is known for its many natural wonders, and it's no surprise that it is nicknamed The Natural State. With seven national parks and over 50 state parks across the state, you can find a variety of unique ways to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. There's even one park that is home to the world's only public diamond mine.
Of all of the places to get out and enjoy some outdoor recreation, there's a special place that Arkansas State Parks calls one of their "most picturesque state parks." It comes highly recommended on Tripadvisor too, with one reviewer saying, "Probably one of my favorite parks I've stayed at!" Best of all, this fabulous spot is just 20 miles outside of Conway and 52 miles north of Little Rock.
Woolly Hollow State Park, located in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, offers not only hiking, camping, and scenic views. It's also where you'll find Lake Bennett, offering visitors a variety of ways to enjoy the water and cool down this summer. In addition to boating, swimming, and fishing, you can also enjoy a step back in history.
Things to do at Woolly Hollow State Park
Being home to 40-acre Lake Bennett makes this a great place to enjoy some fun on and in the water. You can jump in for a swim or rent a canoe, kayak, or pedal boat. Feel free to bring your own boat out, too — there's no charge to launch from the park's boat ramp. You may also want to bring your fishing pole and tackle box. The fishing is great on Lake Bennett, and you may catch a bass, bream, crappie, or catfish. There's a fishing pier where you can hang out and drop a line in the water.
For more land-based adventures, outdoor explorers can check out one of the trails. One Tripadvisor review said, "The trail, like always, is fantastic: well-maintained and beautiful nature." AllTrails says the 3.6-mile-long Huckleberry Trail is the most popular hiking trail in the park, and this is the one where you'll be able to see the cascading waterfall as you circle the lake. The Cabin Trail is an easier hike that the history buffs will love. It's less than a mile long and takes you to a historic cabin built in 1882. If you enjoy your trails on two wheels, you'll want to check out the Enders Fault Mountain Bike Trail; it's nearly 10 miles long and is located within the park.
Camping at Woolly Hollow State Park
There's a lot to do during a visit to Woolly Hollow State Park, so chances are, you may want to stay a while. This park offers camping, and at the time of writing, it had 30 RV campsites with hookups. One review on Tripadvisor said, "It easily accommodates even big rigs with full hookups and 50 amp at every site." They also have ten sites where you can pitch a tent, and there's even an on-site bathhouse where you can clean up after those hot summer days of playing outside. There's a snack bar, but you'll want to bring along something to throw on the grill too — there's one at each campsite.
If you're planning to stay overnight, make sure you bring all the items you need for an easy camping trip. There are a few stores around in Greenbrier, but it's a small town with just over 6,000 residents. If you forget anything and can't find what you need in town, you may want to go to Conway, a larger city about 12 miles away.
If you're flying in, book a flight to the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock and rent a car. Before you get on the road for the one-hour drive, you may want to grab a bite to eat in the River Market District, Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood with boutiques and food.