The World's Only Public Diamond Mine Is In An Artsy Arkansas City With A 'Vibrant Culinary Landscape'

Diamonds are exceedingly rare. Formed by intense pressure and heat billions of years ago, most are buried deep in the earth's crust unreachable even with our best engineering. Special volcanoes known as kimberlites erupted, bringing diamonds to the earth's surface. In Crater of Diamonds State Park, visitors sift through the crater of an ancient, kimberlite volcano, an area of approximately 37 and a half acres. Visitors enter through the Diamond Discovery Center to understand what makes these gems special. There are instructions for how to dig for diamonds and identify them, as well as registration procedures for those lucky enough to find one. The policy here is simple: Finders, keepers. Visitors can bring their own equipment or rent them at the park. No battery-operated or electric machinery is allowed. All digging is done with a shovel, sieve, and bucket. So far, more than 35 thousand diamonds have been found in the park since it was opened to the public.

There are few places in the world to see natural diamonds up close and personal. The diamond market in Antwerp where gem cutters polish the raw stones is one place. But you'd have to fly to Belgium, admittedly one of the most underrated destinations in Europe according to Rick Steves. You could also see the world's biggest diamond, the 3000-carat Cullinan Diamond, one of the Crown Jewels on display at the Tower of London. Sadly, jumping on the Eurostar for a day in London is not an option for many.