This Airline Offers The Most Expensive In-Flight Meals In The US
Everybody knows the airport trap: You walk through the automatic sliding glass doors, and suddenly hunger strikes, thirst hits, and you want to eat something, but it's incredibly expensive. So, you wait until you're on the aircraft, hoping the menu doesn't soar as high as the airport restaurant prices. The worst is when there's no in-flight food and beverage service, but when there is, you hope it's at least halfway decent and not priced like a five-star meal served at 30,000 feet.
A study conducted by FinanceBuzz found that if you're flying with JetBlue Airways, your dollars might be flying away, too. This airline ranked as having the most expensive entrées, averaging $13. Some of the meals in this price range include a chicken salad croissant and Mediterranean salad. In fact, Islands took a closer look at JetBlue's EatUp Café menu and even found one item, Cheese & Spreads, for $14.
You might want to order an alcoholic beverage on JetBlue instead of a meal — if that tickles your fancy — as Spirit Airlines leads the race with the most expensive average drink prices, at $10.61. JetBlue trails behind, tied with United Airlines and American Airlines at $9. Spirit even goes as far as to offer cocktail packages onboard. Whether you're craving a bite or a buzz, some airlines will have their delicacies nearly costing the price of a ticket.
How to avoid the expensive in-flight meal
On a Reddit thread, many people said if food isn't free, they don't want it. If it is free, they're happy to eat it. But what about those short flights when you only get a bag of pretzels and the occasional soft drink?
If you're looking to dodge sky-high snack prices, the smartest move may be to pack your own snacks from home and purchase a bottle of water at the newsstand near your gate, as TSA has strict rules around liquids. However, be sure not to make the annoyingly common request flight attendants can't stand – asking them to refill your bottle. As for snacks, think protein bars, trail mix, fruit slices, or even a sandwich, as long as you're not flying too long after packing it.
Bringing your own food saves money — letting you avoid $14 cheese plates — and it gives you control over what you're eating and drinking, which matters because there are some in-flight beverages you should think twice about ordering. So next time you fly, skip the overpriced sandwiches and cocktails and pack like a pro. Your wallet and your stomach will thank you.