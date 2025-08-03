This Airline Offers The Most Expensive In-Flight Meals In The US

Everybody knows the airport trap: You walk through the automatic sliding glass doors, and suddenly hunger strikes, thirst hits, and you want to eat something, but it's incredibly expensive. So, you wait until you're on the aircraft, hoping the menu doesn't soar as high as the airport restaurant prices. The worst is when there's no in-flight food and beverage service, but when there is, you hope it's at least halfway decent and not priced like a five-star meal served at 30,000 feet.

A study conducted by FinanceBuzz found that if you're flying with JetBlue Airways, your dollars might be flying away, too. This airline ranked as having the most expensive entrées, averaging $13. Some of the meals in this price range include a chicken salad croissant and Mediterranean salad. In fact, Islands took a closer look at JetBlue's EatUp Café menu and even found one item, Cheese & Spreads, for $14.

You might want to order an alcoholic beverage on JetBlue instead of a meal — if that tickles your fancy — as Spirit Airlines leads the race with the most expensive average drink prices, at $10.61. JetBlue trails behind, tied with United Airlines and American Airlines at $9. Spirit even goes as far as to offer cocktail packages onboard. Whether you're craving a bite or a buzz, some airlines will have their delicacies nearly costing the price of a ticket.