The Common Beverage Request That Seems Innocent But Flight Attendants Can't Stand
You've mastered the airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA, avoided the common mistakes that flight attendants hate while boarding the plane, and mastered your take-off routine. As a frequent flier and environmentally-conscious steward of the planet, you're even avoiding Europe's most overtouristed places in an effort to leave a lighter footprint. How could there possibly be something else you're doing wrong?
Flight attendants responding to posts on Reddit reveal that no, they don't want to fill up your giant reusable water bottle for you. Although it may be convenient to wait for water on the plane, and it's certainly more sustainable to bring your own water bottle than using dozens of disposable plastic cups or small bottles, the logistics are more complicated. Onboard, the flight attendants' galley carries a limited amount of water, food, and other beverages. Portions are carefully considered. And filling dozens of massive bottles just isn't in the plan. "It's so selfish and cheap! Sometimes we are cutting it close with the water and these people want the entire bottle," an anonymous flight attendant said on Reddit. To ensure that flight attendants notice you on the plane in a positive way, read on.
Go where the water flows and you will never thirst again
The best way to have an abundant supply of water on the flight is to fill up your water bottle in the terminal, according to flight attendants. After going through security, you'll find water refilling stations next to nearly every airport restroom, and often scattered around other places in the terminal.
If that advice is not specific enough, the website freewateratairports.com allows you to type in an airport's name, location, or airport code to locate water refilling stations in the terminal. If no stations have been listed, you can be a good Samaritan and submit the location of one once you've found it. Just enter the terminal and closest gate, cafe, or other facility near the station. You can also upload a photo of the water filling station to aid travelers further. And when the flight attendants on your next flight seem less stressed and more relaxed, you'll know you did your part to make the skies friendlier for everyone.