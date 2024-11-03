The Common Beverage Request That Seems Innocent But Flight Attendants Can't Stand

You've mastered the airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA, avoided the common mistakes that flight attendants hate while boarding the plane, and mastered your take-off routine. As a frequent flier and environmentally-conscious steward of the planet, you're even avoiding Europe's most overtouristed places in an effort to leave a lighter footprint. How could there possibly be something else you're doing wrong?

Flight attendants responding to posts on Reddit reveal that no, they don't want to fill up your giant reusable water bottle for you. Although it may be convenient to wait for water on the plane, and it's certainly more sustainable to bring your own water bottle than using dozens of disposable plastic cups or small bottles, the logistics are more complicated. Onboard, the flight attendants' galley carries a limited amount of water, food, and other beverages. Portions are carefully considered. And filling dozens of massive bottles just isn't in the plan. "It's so selfish and cheap! Sometimes we are cutting it close with the water and these people want the entire bottle," an anonymous flight attendant said on Reddit. To ensure that flight attendants notice you on the plane in a positive way, read on.

