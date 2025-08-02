The Easy TikTok Hack To Keep Your Cruise Cabin Organized
While you're checking off items on your cruise packing list as you get ready to set sail, you're likely focused on your flip-flops and formal outfits. However, there's one genius hack going around on TikTok that you may want to consider when packing your suitcase to make your cabin more spacious and organized: magnetic hooks. Most cruise ship cabins are made of metal, meaning you can use magnetic hooks to organize your items and hang things throughout. Cruise cabins are notoriously small, so any extra space and organization will come in handy to make your trip as seamless as possible.
Users on TikTok have used magnetic hooks for all sorts of things, from hanging wet bathing suits to organizing hats, displaying bags, and much more. Hooks come in all shapes and sizes and can hold a surprising amount of weight — some hooks can hold up to 30 pounds, while others are built to hold a whopping 150 pounds. A pack of a few hooks can cost anywhere from $5 to $10, making the hack an affordable way to upgrade your cruise space.
How to use magnetic hooks in your cruise cabin
You can use magnetic hooks in your cruise cabin for so many helpful purposes and in different places, including for organizing your wardrobe. After all, there's nothing worse than getting back to your cabin after an action-packed day and not being able to find a change of clothes, your pajamas, or your bathing suit for relaxing by the pool. In your cabin closet or on a bare wall, maximize space and organization by hanging bags, accessories, lightweight clothing items, and whatever else you may need. (Consider also packing some portable shelves to maximize tiny closet space.)
Use magnetic hooks in your bathroom to hang drying bathing suits, your toiletry bag, and hair tools. The great thing about magnetic hooks is that unlike suction cup hooks, magnetic hooks won't become weaker from shower steam. By the front door, you can also use a hook to hang your key card, sunglasses, or other small essentials you don't want to forget on your way to your next adventure.
You can also use different types of magnetic tools to help with organization, besides hooks. Magnet clips, which are lightweight and easy to pack, can be used to display and organize papers that the cruise delivers each day, saving precious desk space. You can also use these clips to decorate your cabin with souvenirs you find along the way and for hanging photos. For more inspiration, try these little-known packing tips for your next cruise.