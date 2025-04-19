11 Little Known Packing Tips For Your Next Cruise

Your cruise is booked, your house sitter is secured, and it's time to start packing for a well-deserved adventure on the high seas. And you've even got a lovely new luggage set to hold everything needed for mornings on the lido deck, afternoons shopping around the port, a night at the casino, that dinner how you have scheduled, and all of the other outfits, shoes, and accessories you could possibly need on your trip. And if you're anything like my family, you would rather risk overpacking than end up at a nice dinner in your sweatpants because you didn't plan for every possibility. It is better to be safe and stylish than sorry, after all.

However, the problem with packing for every occasion is that the more you think about it, the less sure you are that everything will fit in your bags, despite the nagging feeling that you're overlooking something crucial on your packing list. Luckily, the cruise-loving internet has you covered with loads of handy hacks to help squeeze all of your necessary wardrobe changes into your travel luggage. There are even a few suggestions for game-changing additions you'll most certainly want to make room for when you're deciding what to pack for your next cruise.