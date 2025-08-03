TikTok's Hack To Save Toiletry Packing Space Requires A Common Item You Likely Already Have On Hand
If you're like most travelers, you either have a stash of travel-sized toiletries or you do a shopping trip to get them before you head out of town. However, some travel-sized items are either too large for a trip or are kind of messy when kept in your carry-on. Thankfully, there is a great TikTok hack from @squirrelmama29 that can help you repackage some of your toiletry items into an even smaller container. This hack is also great for people who are backpacking, hiking, or looking for tips to feel less grubby after a flight. As the TikToker explains, you can put solid items like soap and deodorant in an empty lip balm container and save quite a bit of space.
Take an old lip balm container and scrape any remaining balm out of the tube. (You can use containers like Chapstick tubes, but there are also larger lip balms on the market like Eos Dry Lip Repair on Amazon so you have more room.) Then, put the tube in a bowl and pour boiling water over it so the rest of the product melts out. Give it a wipe with a bit of rubbing alcohol and set it aside. Next, take a few slices off a deodorant stick and put them in a bowl. Microwave them for around 30 seconds or until they're liquified, then twist the tube until the stick is as low as it will go. Spoon the liquid deodorant into the tube, right to the top. Let it solidify again (try refrigerating to save time) and close. You can do the same with soap, but test yours first to make sure it will melt.
A lip balm stick of deodorant is also a great thing to keep in your car or day bag for those days when you forget to put on deodorant. It's also great to throw in your carry-on bag, because you can put it in your pocket on the way back to the restroom without signaling to everyone that you're about to put it on. Yet another use for this hack is to keep your feet from getting blisters, as deodorant can act as an anti-friction balm. Keep one just for your feet and apply if there is a spot on your shoe pressing into your skin. This can also work to prevent skin chafing under sports bras or anywhere skin rubs against skin; it's much less expensive than anti-chafe sticks.
Deodorant and soap aren't the only things you can put in a cleaned-out lip balm container, however. You can put rolled up money in there, which is a great tip to keep your belongings safe while backpacking. It's also a good place to keep small things that are easily lost while traveling. You can fill it with small earrings, for example. Or you can put medication in there, but if you do, make sure the tube is completely cleaned out. You can store bobby pins, sewing supplies, cotton swabs, or matches to start a fire when camping. You can even save the remaining lip balm for beauty emergencies like slicking back frizzy bits of hair or as a cuticle repair cream. Finally, if you're looking for more ways to save space, you can try this TSA-friendly beauty product cotton pad hack as well.