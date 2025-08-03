TikTok's Hack To Save Toiletry Packing Space Requires A Common Item You Likely Already Have On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like most travelers, you either have a stash of travel-sized toiletries or you do a shopping trip to get them before you head out of town. However, some travel-sized items are either too large for a trip or are kind of messy when kept in your carry-on. Thankfully, there is a great TikTok hack from @squirrelmama29 that can help you repackage some of your toiletry items into an even smaller container. This hack is also great for people who are backpacking, hiking, or looking for tips to feel less grubby after a flight. As the TikToker explains, you can put solid items like soap and deodorant in an empty lip balm container and save quite a bit of space.

Take an old lip balm container and scrape any remaining balm out of the tube. (You can use containers like Chapstick tubes, but there are also larger lip balms on the market like Eos Dry Lip Repair on Amazon so you have more room.) Then, put the tube in a bowl and pour boiling water over it so the rest of the product melts out. Give it a wipe with a bit of rubbing alcohol and set it aside. Next, take a few slices off a deodorant stick and put them in a bowl. Microwave them for around 30 seconds or until they're liquified, then twist the tube until the stick is as low as it will go. Spoon the liquid deodorant into the tube, right to the top. Let it solidify again (try refrigerating to save time) and close. You can do the same with soap, but test yours first to make sure it will melt.