The Simplest Steps To Feel Less Grubby During And After A Flight

Your hair may be the last thing you think about when you're flying, but it's easy to end up looking a bit disheveled when you land. If you have short hair, this may not be much of an issue for you, but even then, the overproduction of oil on the skin that we mentioned can also happen on the scalp. One thing you can bring with you to prevent this is dry shampoo, which can absorb oil and give a pleasant scent, like the Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder Dry Shampoo. This one isn't an aerosol spray. It's powder and you just use a tiny bit on your fingers to brush through your hair, or use a hairbrush. Throw it in your bag, and stop in the restroom after you land to do a quick touch-up.

It's always worth bringing travel sizes of the hair products you use at home, because trying something out for the first time on a plane may not end well. That also goes for your favorite brush or comb, particularly if you have textured or natural hair. You may also want to travel with a silk pillowcase that can help keep your hair from drying out, and hold frizz at bay. Throw one over your travel pillow as well if you're using it during the flight. If you have longer hair, you may want to try braiding it or twisting it back to keep it from getting tangled. There is also the old trick of braiding your hair while it's slightly damp so it retains the scent of your shampoo when you unbraid it after you disembark. Again, try this at home first, so you know if it works for your own hair texture.