The Simplest Steps To Feel Less Grubby During And After A Flight
Whether your trip is short or long, traveling can be one of the best experiences you can have in life. However, after a flight, you've probably felt pretty grubby. The low air pressure and dry atmosphere can make dry skin feel worse, or cause rebound oiliness. It can also make you swell up as the pressure and salt from the snacks they serve affect your lymphatic drainage system, causing you to retain water. You're sitting still for hours, and you may feel sweaty and a bit ripe. You might be concerned about your breath, or end up with greasy hair. You're probably not getting much sleep on a plane either, which can make you feel worse.
That may not be a big deal to you if you're going home to visit family, or returning to your own house. However, if you're on a business trip and heading straight into a meeting, running to an immediate appointment, or having a reunion with a loved one (or potential loved one), it may matter quite a bit. You may also feel awful as you walk around your vacation location trying to find your hotel and waiting for check-in, or while having to deal with rental cars and a long drive to your final destination. Thankfully, there are some great ways to counteract that grubby feeling so you can be more comfortable (and presentable) when you leave the plane for your next adventure.
How to smell good after flying
One thing you may notice after getting off a plane is that you feel rather less than fresh in terms of scent. Perfume and cologne may seem like the perfect solution, but the problem is that you're in a very small space and you're not alone there. Your fellow passengers or the crew may have allergies, or simply not like the scent they're forced to smell. So, one thing you can do instead of spraying perfume or cologne is to wear breathable fabrics on planes, like cotton or linen, which don't trap body odor. It's also a good idea to wear (and bring) unscented or lightly-scented deodorant. You can also try something like a spray that helps actually clean the body rather than just covering up the scent like Pristine Rinse-Free Waterless Body Cleansing Spray. If you use it before you leave and when you land (in the airport restroom), it can feel a bit more like you just showered. (Showering right before a flight isn't a bad idea either.)
Another thing you can do is to layer your clothing. It's very often chilly on planes, but we've all had that one flight where the heat is up too high, or you're stuck on the tarmac without air-conditioning for too long. Layering allows you to remove items to feel cooler, rather than simply sweating in your warm hoodie. You can also pack some biodegradable, unscented baby wipes to give yourself a boost after a flight, though make sure to dispose of them properly.
Keeping your breath smelling fresh on a plane
Nobody wants to have stinky breath when going into a business meeting or being picked up at the airport by that cute friend you like. However, sitting in the same place for hours, getting drinks only sporadically, and eating food that you picked up in the terminal isn't going to help much with that. If you can, brush your teeth before you leave for the airport, and when you get there, skip any food with a strong scent. That may mean forgoing those garlic fries, or choosing a quesadilla without onions.
It may seem like a toothbrush is the best item to pack in your carry-on, but brushing your teeth on a plane can be pretty gross, because the water on planes has been shown to have a lot of bacteria. (That's a good reason to skip coffee and tea — which may make your breath worse anyway — and even ice cubes while flying.) That doesn't, however, mean that you can't clean your teeth. You can use a disposable toothbrush like the Cleaings Mini Brushes-Disposable Toothbrushes with Toothpaste and Pick on Amazon that even comes in different flavors. You don't need water to use them (though you should still do it in the restroom and not at your seat), and they can help you feel more confident. It's also a good idea to stay hydrated and chew sugarless gum. This can help keep up saliva production, which in turn keeps your breath fresher. Pack some mints as well for right when you deplane.
Plane skin care and makeup (if you use it)
Your skin can take a beating on a flight, whether it tends to get really dry from the plane air, or starts overproducing oil in reaction to that dryness. If dry skin is your issue, pack a travel-sized oil-free moisturizer. If you tend to get oily, you may want to skip makeup altogether, but either way, you can take away shine with blotting papers, like the PleasingCare Natural Face Oil Blotting Paper, which are unscented and unisex. You simply blot your face with them and they absorb the excess oil. However, if you're in a pinch, a clean toilet seat cover is a makeup artist trick for absorbing oil in a pinch, though don't use the one in the front of the pack in the bathroom as it may have picked up bacteria. Paper towels work as well, and tend to be better than tissues. To avoid a puffy face, skip all the salty snacks and common beverages on the flight like Bloody Marys, which are high in sodium. You may also want to skip carbonated beverages that can cause bloating.
If you wear liquid foundation, try switching to a powder foundation during the flight instead, if you tend to get oily. Whether you want color on your lips or not, a lip balm is better than a lipstick or nothing at all to combat plane dryness. However, if you wear eye makeup, it may be worth using waterproof items, or skipping it altogether, and waiting to do your makeup in the airport restroom after landing. Even waterproof mascara can flake a bit in dry air, so waiting is likely going to be your best bet. Bring face wipes or a travel-sized face wash to use before applying your makeup to remove any dirt and excess oil.
Keeping your hair in good shape during the flight
Your hair may be the last thing you think about when you're flying, but it's easy to end up looking a bit disheveled when you land. If you have short hair, this may not be much of an issue for you, but even then, the overproduction of oil on the skin that we mentioned can also happen on the scalp. One thing you can bring with you to prevent this is dry shampoo, which can absorb oil and give a pleasant scent, like the Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder Dry Shampoo. This one isn't an aerosol spray. It's powder and you just use a tiny bit on your fingers to brush through your hair, or use a hairbrush. Throw it in your bag, and stop in the restroom after you land to do a quick touch-up.
It's always worth bringing travel sizes of the hair products you use at home, because trying something out for the first time on a plane may not end well. That also goes for your favorite brush or comb, particularly if you have textured or natural hair. You may also want to travel with a silk pillowcase that can help keep your hair from drying out, and hold frizz at bay. Throw one over your travel pillow as well if you're using it during the flight. If you have longer hair, you may want to try braiding it or twisting it back to keep it from getting tangled. There is also the old trick of braiding your hair while it's slightly damp so it retains the scent of your shampoo when you unbraid it after you disembark. Again, try this at home first, so you know if it works for your own hair texture.
Getting your beauty sleep at 40,000 feet
We don't have to tell you how important sleep is to your health, however, sleeping on the plane can be rough. You may want to get a window seat so you have something to lean on. If you can't, it's worth bringing a travel pillow so you can get some shut-eye. It's a good idea to bring a sleep kit that includes earplugs (soft ones if you're leaning on a wall), possibly noise-canceling headphones for a loud flight, a sleep mask for your eyes to block out the light, and even a pre-written note to pin on your clothing if you don't want to be awoken during the meal service. Many airlines have sleep or relaxation programs as part of their in-flight entertainment that may help relax you. If you do plan to recline your seat, don't do it during meal service, and maybe just go part-way. It's also polite to let the person behind you know, and don't do it if they object. When you land, you may be a bit groggy. If it's early enough, coffee at the airport isn't a bad idea. You can also bring eye drops to mitigate any redness.
If you're worried about jet lag, consider what part of the day it will be when you land. If you can stay up until the normal bedtime for the time zone you're in, you'll likely be in better shape the next day. Finally, if you're going to try to sleep, make sure you fasten your seatbelt over your jacket or blanket so the flight attendant doesn't have to wake you up to check if you're wearing it.