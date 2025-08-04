This Off-The-Beaten-Path Authentic Fish Camp Offers Old-School Florida Dining And Entertainment

A ride on an airboat is definitely one of the things you need to put on your list of things to do when you visit Florida. You can go to South Florida and enjoy this experience in the Everglades — the world's only place to see both wild alligators and crocodiles in one spot. But many visitors don't realize you can take part in this exciting activity throughout the state.

Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is only about 40 minutes away from Orlando, and also serves as home to Twister Airboat Rides. The airboat ride takes you through the cypress swamp and grassy marsh of the Saint Johns River and Lake Poinsett, and you can choose from a 30, 60, or 90-minute ride. The longer rides require a reservation, but the 30-minute tours depart at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every day, and you can just show up for those.

One review on Tripadvisor shared what you can expect from an airboat ride here. "Captain Gil on the Airboat Ride was so informative, showing us all the alligators, sights, birds, and cows, and slowing down for pictures. Even gave us a history of the waterways. Before boarding, he offered to take pictures of your friends or family on the boat from your cell phone. What a wonderful guide and great time. They also give you earphones for the noise."