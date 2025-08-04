This Off-The-Beaten-Path Authentic Fish Camp Offers Old-School Florida Dining And Entertainment
When you think of Florida, what immediately comes to mind? Great beaches? Sure, the Sunshine State has over 800 miles of beaches to enjoy, including these 10 best beaches in Florida. If your mind immediately associates Florida with exciting theme parks and entertainment, that's an acceptable answer too. But if you're limiting yourself to just those things when you come, you're really missing out on some of the cool, off-the-beaten-path parts of the state that really show another side of it.
Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is situated along the banks of the Saint Johns River and offers visitors a chance to see an authentic, untouched piece of Florida. You can experience the old-school charm of this unique spot as you scoot across the water on an airboat and try to get a peek at some of the resident alligators, birds, and other wildlife. It's also one of the best spots to try some of the area's amazing food. If you've never had a fried gator po'boy, this is the place to do it.
Airboat rides and alligators at Lone Cabbage Fish Camp
A ride on an airboat is definitely one of the things you need to put on your list of things to do when you visit Florida. You can go to South Florida and enjoy this experience in the Everglades — the world's only place to see both wild alligators and crocodiles in one spot. But many visitors don't realize you can take part in this exciting activity throughout the state.
Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is only about 40 minutes away from Orlando, and also serves as home to Twister Airboat Rides. The airboat ride takes you through the cypress swamp and grassy marsh of the Saint Johns River and Lake Poinsett, and you can choose from a 30, 60, or 90-minute ride. The longer rides require a reservation, but the 30-minute tours depart at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every day, and you can just show up for those.
One review on Tripadvisor shared what you can expect from an airboat ride here. "Captain Gil on the Airboat Ride was so informative, showing us all the alligators, sights, birds, and cows, and slowing down for pictures. Even gave us a history of the waterways. Before boarding, he offered to take pictures of your friends or family on the boat from your cell phone. What a wonderful guide and great time. They also give you earphones for the noise."
Don't leave Lone Cabbage without trying the delicious food
Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is also known as a place to try some scrumptious Florida delicacies. One visitor raved about the food on Google, saying, "The gator tail here is hands-down the best around — crispy on the outside, tender and flavorful on the inside. It's a must-try dish, even if you've never had gator before. The rest of the menu holds its own, too, with classic Southern seafood favorites served in generous portions."
If alligator isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options, like catfish, shrimp, burgers, and BBQ pork sandwiches. They're open seven days a week, but they kick things up with live music every Saturday and Sunday. The entertainment lasts from 1 to 5 p.m., but you may want to plan to hang out a little later — this is also a pretty awesome spot to see a breathtaking sunset.
Lone Cabbage Fish Camp is located in Cocoa, Florida, in a region known as Florida's Space Coast. It's not hard to find hotel rooms in Cocoa, but you may also decide to drive about 10 minutes further to stay in nearby Cocoa Beach. It is one of the most spectacular Florida destinations that locals call a must-visit, and is an easy thing to add to your itinerary if you're visiting Lone Cabbage Fish Camp. If you're flying into the area, the most central airport to pick is Orlando International, just 30 miles west.