Portugal's Only National Park Is A Wild Verdant Escape Brimming With Waterfalls And Campgrounds

Tucked away in northern Portugal is one of the country's best-kept secrets: Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês, 270 square miles of secluded nature. Peneda-Gerês is the country's sole national park, beloved by the Portuguese. However, it has somehow escaped the attention of most international travelers, even though it's a gem for hikers, photographers, and campers alike, with its lush forests, ethereal waterfalls, and jaw-dropping viewpoints.

It's a convenient trip to the park from Porto, requiring just a 1.5-hour car ride. If you're planning on visiting from Lisbon, it will take just under 4.5 hours by car. Taking a car is your best bet, as many of the park's must-see attractions are quite spread apart. Public transportation is possible from both Porto and Lisbon if necessary, although it won't be nearly as convenient. Peneda-Gerês is best explored over a few days, but at a minimum a full day will allow you to enjoy many of the highlights.