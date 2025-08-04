Portugal's Only National Park Is A Wild Verdant Escape Brimming With Waterfalls And Campgrounds
Tucked away in northern Portugal is one of the country's best-kept secrets: Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês, 270 square miles of secluded nature. Peneda-Gerês is the country's sole national park, beloved by the Portuguese. However, it has somehow escaped the attention of most international travelers, even though it's a gem for hikers, photographers, and campers alike, with its lush forests, ethereal waterfalls, and jaw-dropping viewpoints.
It's a convenient trip to the park from Porto, requiring just a 1.5-hour car ride. If you're planning on visiting from Lisbon, it will take just under 4.5 hours by car. Taking a car is your best bet, as many of the park's must-see attractions are quite spread apart. Public transportation is possible from both Porto and Lisbon if necessary, although it won't be nearly as convenient. Peneda-Gerês is best explored over a few days, but at a minimum a full day will allow you to enjoy many of the highlights.
What to see in Portugal's only national park
Portugal is one of Europe's best places for otherworldly, vibrant hikes, and Peneda-Gerês offers some of the best of the best. With its gorgeous green valleys, granite mountains, and numerous waterfall trails, Peneda-Gerês is a nature-lover's paradise. One of the best hikes in the park is on the 7.4-mile Trilho das Sete Lagoas, which starts in the village of Xertelo and passes seven stunning lagoons and a number of small waterfalls along the way. The Trilho da Preguiça is a shorter route in the park (2.4 miles), leading to a stunning array of streams and cascades.
Peneda-Gerês is also home to wildlife like the roe deer — the official park symbol — along with the Iberian wolf, the Spanish ibex, Barrosã cattle, the Garrano horse, and a variety of different bird species. If you're looking for more cultural sightseeing, Peneda-Gerês has that, too. Dotted with quiet towns like Sistelo, which just may be Portugal's most serene village, this park doesn't just offer gorgeous nature but also a glimpse into rural Portuguese life. Lindoso is another must-visit village within the park, known for its ancient castles and timeless traditions.
Camping in Peneda-Gerês
If you'd truly like to escape into Portugal's natural paradise, Peneda-Gerês has a number of different camping options. Campgrounds are privately owned and often offer amenities, operating more like a hotel. Lima Escape Camping and Glamping is a great choice, with a picturesque location near the Lima, Froufe, and Tamente rivers, a cozy onsite restaurant, a swimming pool, and hot showers. You'll also be just a short distance from four of the park's stunning lagoons, where you can swim and enjoy refreshing waterfalls.
If you'd be more comfortable in a cabin, Pichoses Gerês Camping is a great option too. It has cozy bungalows (complete with air conditioning and kitchens), a swimming pool, it's just a short walk away from the scenic Canicada Lake. There are also a number of different hotels and pousadas (inns) in the surrounding villages, if you prefer. The Moderna do Geres Hotel, located in the village of Gerês, is a budget option that offers free breakfast and parking, along with stunning panoramic views of the park.