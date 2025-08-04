Portugal's Only National Park Is A Wild Verdant Escape Brimming With Waterfalls And Campgrounds

By Tess Kazenoff
river valley and mountains in Peneda-Gerês National Park Elena_Panova/Shutterstock

Tucked away in northern Portugal is one of the country's best-kept secrets: Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês, 270 square miles of secluded nature. Peneda-Gerês is the country's sole national park, beloved by the Portuguese. However, it has somehow escaped the attention of most international travelers, even though it's a gem for hikers, photographers, and campers alike, with its lush forests, ethereal waterfalls, and jaw-dropping viewpoints. 

It's a convenient trip to the park from Porto, requiring just a 1.5-hour car ride. If you're planning on visiting from Lisbon, it will take just under 4.5 hours by car. Taking a car is your best bet, as many of the park's must-see attractions are quite spread apart. Public transportation is possible from both Porto and Lisbon if necessary, although it won't be nearly as convenient. Peneda-Gerês is best explored over a few days, but at a minimum a full day will allow you to enjoy many of the highlights.

What to see in Portugal's only national park

Arado Waterfall in Peneda-Gerês makasana photo/Shutterstock

Portugal is one of Europe's best places for otherworldly, vibrant hikes, and Peneda-Gerês offers some of the best of the best. With its gorgeous green valleys, granite mountains, and numerous waterfall trails, Peneda-Gerês is a nature-lover's paradise. One of the best hikes in the park is on the 7.4-mile Trilho das Sete Lagoas, which starts in the village of Xertelo and passes seven stunning lagoons and a number of small waterfalls along the way. The Trilho da Preguiça is a shorter route in the park (2.4 miles), leading to a stunning array of streams and cascades.

Peneda-Gerês is also home to wildlife like the roe deer — the official park symbol — along with the Iberian wolf, the Spanish ibex, Barrosã cattle, the Garrano horse, and a variety of different bird species. If you're looking for more cultural sightseeing, Peneda-Gerês has that, too. Dotted with quiet towns like Sistelo, which just may be Portugal's most serene village, this park doesn't just offer gorgeous nature but also a glimpse into rural Portuguese life. Lindoso is another must-visit village within the park, known for its ancient castles and timeless traditions.

Camping in Peneda-Gerês

village in mountains of Peneda-Gerês Elena_Panova/Shutterstock

If you'd truly like to escape into Portugal's natural paradise, Peneda-Gerês has a number of different camping options. Campgrounds are privately owned and often offer amenities, operating more like a hotel. Lima Escape Camping and Glamping is a great choice, with a picturesque location near the Lima, Froufe, and Tamente rivers, a cozy onsite restaurant, a swimming pool, and hot showers. You'll also be just a short distance from four of the park's stunning lagoons, where you can swim and enjoy refreshing waterfalls. 

If you'd be more comfortable in a cabin, Pichoses Gerês Camping is a great option too. It has cozy bungalows (complete with air conditioning and kitchens), a swimming pool, it's just a short walk away from the scenic Canicada Lake. There are also a number of different hotels and pousadas (inns) in the surrounding villages, if you prefer. The Moderna do Geres Hotel, located in the village of Gerês, is a budget option that offers free breakfast and parking, along with stunning panoramic views of the park. 

Recommended