Europe's Best Countries For Otherworldly, Vibrant Spring Hikes, According To The Online Hiking Community

Spring in Portugal has the perfect mix of comfortably warm temperatures and nature at its most extravagant. Trails become blanketed in native wildflowers like flor-de-ouro, sawfly orchids, and mimosas, all while cooled gently by Atlantic Ocean breezes. In Southern Portugal, the Alentejo region is ideal for a hike among blossoms. Rick Steves even said on his website, "Though largely arid most of the year, in spring the Alentejo is positively lush." Here, you'll climb among rolling hills of cork trees and a coastline where cliffs plunge into the Atlantic.

A unique trail network in the region is the Rota Vicentina, which runs along old fishermen's paths. Travel blogger Gallop Around the Globe noted, "From tiny little succulents growing in the sand to avenues of vibrant golden wattle trees in bloom, today's sightings really helped to convince me that springtime is definitely the best season to be hiking the Fishermen's Trail."

Meanwhile, if you head west out to sea, Portugal's island of Madeira is known as "The Pearl of the Atlantic" and is full of incredible spring hikes. Though the island has comfortable temperatures year-round, in spring you get fewer crowds and more splendor. Travel blogger Olá Daniela wrote of Madeira in springtime, "This time should be a little bit quieter than during summer. As for waterfalls, I think the scenery was more lush during my May visit than my October visit." There are hundreds of hiking trails around Madeira, but one of the best, PR1, connects from Pico do Arieiro to Pico Ruivo, the island's two highest summits.