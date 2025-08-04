Indiana's 'Wonder Five' City Is Alive With Artsy Energy, Vintage Finds, And A Vibrant, Festive Downtown

Escape the big city of Indianapolis and head to the town of Franklin for a relaxing getaway. Franklin is a lively community with a thriving arts scene and small-town charm. It's an easy day trip from Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. Home to the Franklin Wonder Five, the city is renowned for its iconic basketball team, which consecutively won the Indiana State High School Basketball Championships from 1920 to 1922. They also won the national college championship trophy in 1923. You can find the Franklin Wonder Five historical marker on the Franklin College campus, in front of the Fitness Center.

However, beyond the city's impact on basketball, it is rich in culture and boasts an exciting downtown area for visitors to explore. All over the city, you'll find public art from local artists and dedicated art alleys that are perfect for your Instagram feed. For history lovers, a trip to the Johnson County Museum of History is a perfect day out.

If you're looking for something unique to bring home, history is also in abundance in Franklin's many antique and boutique shops. Score some vintage items in Vintage Whimsy or grab a book at Wild Geese Bookshop. And there's no better way to explore the local scene than with a community festival or a trip to the Farmer's Market. Franklin has a variety of festivals and events programmed throughout the year, like the Vintage & Handmade Fest or the Holiday Lighting and Winter Market.