Indiana's 'Wonder Five' City Is Alive With Artsy Energy, Vintage Finds, And A Vibrant, Festive Downtown
Escape the big city of Indianapolis and head to the town of Franklin for a relaxing getaway. Franklin is a lively community with a thriving arts scene and small-town charm. It's an easy day trip from Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. Home to the Franklin Wonder Five, the city is renowned for its iconic basketball team, which consecutively won the Indiana State High School Basketball Championships from 1920 to 1922. They also won the national college championship trophy in 1923. You can find the Franklin Wonder Five historical marker on the Franklin College campus, in front of the Fitness Center.
However, beyond the city's impact on basketball, it is rich in culture and boasts an exciting downtown area for visitors to explore. All over the city, you'll find public art from local artists and dedicated art alleys that are perfect for your Instagram feed. For history lovers, a trip to the Johnson County Museum of History is a perfect day out.
If you're looking for something unique to bring home, history is also in abundance in Franklin's many antique and boutique shops. Score some vintage items in Vintage Whimsy or grab a book at Wild Geese Bookshop. And there's no better way to explore the local scene than with a community festival or a trip to the Farmer's Market. Franklin has a variety of festivals and events programmed throughout the year, like the Vintage & Handmade Fest or the Holiday Lighting and Winter Market.
Get your camera ready for the Franklin Arts District
For all the art lovers out there, the Franklin Arts District is the place to be. Murals of all shapes and sizes are dotted throughout the town, but there are also cool installations, such as the Franklin bike rack on Monroe Street and the huge art garden labyrinth on the wall outside Richard's Brick Oven Pizza. Those with a keen eye might also catch the smaller art that is often found on electrical boxes and plug covers.
Two art alleys in particular are sure to blow tourists away. The first is the Artcraft Alley, located next to the Historic Artcraft Theatre on Main Street. The alley formerly featured stars hanging above the path to commemorate the city's bicentennial, but it's now been replaced with around 200 multicolored kites in reference to Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, for whom the town was named. These extra features may change depending on when you pay Franklin a visit, though, as town organizers aim to periodically change the alleyway to represent the full breadth of their home's culture and history.
Another alley to check out is Kuji Alley along East Court Street. This next alley is a nod to the city's sister city of Kuji in Japan. Along its length, you'll find murals and Japanese lanterns. If you're looking for more neighborhoods with a thriving arts scene, Indianapolis' artsy, walkable neighborhood in Broad Ripple is another gem just waiting to be discovered.
Explore downtown Franklin
Experience the best of downtown Franklin by embarking on a shopping trip. Looking for some vintage knick-knacks? Visit Thanks for the Thyme Antique Shoppe for some fun finds. The store is also next to Salvage Sisters Antique Market, a shop that offers small and unique furniture with a range of categories, from cottagecore-inspired goods to retro items. Madison Street Salvage is also perfect if you're looking for that vintage finish that will complete your home. They have an assortment of wares, including doors, lights, and other accessories, with a focus on preserving historical architecture.
For those looking to attend one of Franklin's many festivals, don't worry about timing, as these downtown gatherings happen year-round. Sample local craft beers and wines while jamming to live music at the Hops & Vines Festival in August, or taste the local cuisine with a trip to the Franklin Farmer's Market, which is open every Saturday from May to September.
The city also hosts a Vintage and Handmade Fest in the spring and fall for all things antique and handcrafted. If you're visiting during the holidays, there is also a winter market, a holiday open house, and a holiday lighting event. For more Indiana finds, Franklin is also near cities like Beech Grove, an affordable gem just outside Indianapolis, and Batesville, a city with German charm and natural beauty.