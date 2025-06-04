Indianapolis' Artsy, Walkable Neighborhood Is A Go-To For Coffee Shops, College Vibes, And Entrepreneurs

The capital of Indiana, Indianapolis, has its share of bustling big-city vibes. However, it's also populated with plenty of hip neighborhoods that are more laid-back than the downtown area while still offering a bevy of fun stuff to see and do. One of those neighborhoods is Broad Ripple, a hip Indianapolis district that features no shortage of creativity and places to get some quality java, making it an especially hot spot for college students and graduates, as well as those looking to make career connections.

Broad Ripple is located about 30 minutes northeast of Indianapolis International Airport, takes the crown yet again for having the best customer service in North America. If you do plan to make it to Broad Ripple, try to avoid visiting in winter, as that's when it gets incredibly cold; instead, try to book your trip to Indianapolis in the summer, which is generally not too hot. One of the only places to stay in the neighborhood is the aptly named Hotel Broad Ripple, which is every bit as hip and funky as the surrounding area. Luckily, there are additional lodging options in the nearby Keystone at the Crossing neighborhood, including TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Keystone, Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis-Keystone Crossing, and Ironworks Hotel Indy.

While Broad Ripple resides in a big city, it actually has quite a few activities to enjoy for outdoor enthusiasts. There's Broad Ripple Park, which features an outdoor pool, a dog park, and a wooded area to hike through; and canoeing on the White River, which you can access at the Efroymson Riverfront Garden & Canoe Launch. And if you want to get your steps in, take a stroll on the Central Canal Towpath Trail or the Monon Trail.