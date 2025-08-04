One Of California's Active Volcanoes Is Surrounded By A Vast Wilderness Offering Immaculate Backcountry Camping
Rising to an impressive 14,197 feet, Mount Shasta dominates the skyline of Northern California as the second-tallest peak in the Cascade Range and one of the most iconic stratovolcanoes in the United States — a volcano with layers of built-up ash and lava as opposed to a straightforward spout. Located in Siskiyou County, Mount Shasta sits roughly 60 miles south of the Oregon border and about a 3.5-hour drive north of Sacramento. The nearest major airport is Redding Regional Airport, located about 70 miles south, with connections to larger hubs like San Francisco and Seattle.
With minor eruptions over the years and evidence of magma, volcanologists have labeled Mount Shasta as active. Similar to its Cascade neighbor Mount Rainier in Washington state, in which seismologists are observing for future eruptions, Mount Shasta is one of the most closely monitored volcanoes in California because of its proximity to populated areas.
Although there is still a possibility of it surging, adventurers are still drawn to Mount Shasta's surrounding wilderness for its mountaineering, hiking, skiing, and optimal environment for meditating and spiritual awakening. Mount Shasta's energetic field is world-famous too, with organized spiritual retreats taking place on the mountain for decades. Native Americans of the Shasta, Klamath, Pit, Modoc, and Wintu tribes have inhabited the area since the Ice Age, asserting that metaphysical power oozes from the volcano. Today, Indigenous people still engage in age-old ceremonial practices on the mountain to ward off negative energy. As well as those seeking spiritual enlightenment, there are also campers. Located within the Shasta-Trinity National Forest — the largest national forest in California — visitors of Mount Shasta camp on the grounds of this pristine mountain range to truly disconnect from the world and immerse themselves in the breathtaking views.
What to know about camping near Mount Shasta
Mount Shasta's vast wilderness offers some of the best backcountry camping experiences in California, ideal for those seeking remote solitude and star-filled skies. The camping season generally runs from June to October, depending on snowfall and weather conditions.
One of the most popular spots to camp around Mount Shasta is Castle Lake, located just southwest of the volcano. Surrounded by forest and granite cliffs, this lake offers excellent views and access to alpine hiking trails. Swimming, fishing, and kayaking are also permitted here. Another favorite is Panther Meadows, situated on Mount Shasta's slope and the highest campground in the area. Campers should practice the "leave no trace" code of conduct and stay abreast of each site's campfire rules. Similar to other California national parks, like Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks' "No shortcuts" rule, visitors must also stay on designated trails to preserve and protect the natural landscape.
For those looking for a more developed camping experience, Mount Shasta City KOA Holiday campsite and McBride Springs Campground offer amenities like restrooms and picnic tables. Both are also family-friendly with easy access to the mountain. No matter where you end up camping, bring bear-proof food storage, plenty of water, and appropriate clothes for sudden weather changes. Bug spray, mosquito repellent, and thick socks are also a must during summer months.
Other places to explore near Mount Shasta
Mount Shasta City is an outdoorsy town in the foothills of California's active volcano, and bursting with frontier history. Gold and silver mines, as well as the railway and timber industry, turned Mount Shasta City into a booming location in the late 19th century. Today, the city is jam-packed full of fun activities for locals and tourists alike, such as writing nature workshops, a women's backpacking trip, and the annual Weed Carnevale. The city also boasts plenty of mountain-esque inns and B&Bs. Alternatively, just over half an hour north of Mount Shasta City, you'll find Yreka — a historic gold-rush city brimming with Western charm and small-town hospitality. Accessible via Interstate 5, Yreka makes a perfect day-trip or stopover for visitors exploring Mount Shasta.
Yreka boasts a well-preserved "old town" quality that transports visitors back to the mid-1800s. Frontier-style facades and historic plaques line Miner Street, the city's central corridor. The Siskiyou County Museum (open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) offers a compelling look at local Indigenous history, pioneer life, and the gold-mining boom that put Yreka on the map. For a quirky off-the-beaten-path experience, don't miss the historical Franco-American Hotel and the surrounding gold-rush buildings that house thrift shops, boutique stores, and locally owned cafés. Stop by Zephyr Books & Coffee for a cozy atmosphere, or head to the Wine Bar & Bistro or Jolley's Club Saloon for local watering holes. Outdoor lovers can take a quick detour to Greenhorn Park, a scenic city park with trails, picnic spots, and a small lake. If you're in the city during June, Yreka Golden City Days festival brings historical reenactments, Native American performances, and live music that celebrates the city's rich past.