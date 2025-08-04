One Of California's Active Volcanoes Is Surrounded By A Vast Wilderness Offering Immaculate Backcountry Camping

Rising to an impressive 14,197 feet, Mount Shasta dominates the skyline of Northern California as the second-tallest peak in the Cascade Range and one of the most iconic stratovolcanoes in the United States — a volcano with layers of built-up ash and lava as opposed to a straightforward spout. Located in Siskiyou County, Mount Shasta sits roughly 60 miles south of the Oregon border and about a 3.5-hour drive north of Sacramento. The nearest major airport is Redding Regional Airport, located about 70 miles south, with connections to larger hubs like San Francisco and Seattle.

With minor eruptions over the years and evidence of magma, volcanologists have labeled Mount Shasta as active. Similar to its Cascade neighbor Mount Rainier in Washington state, in which seismologists are observing for future eruptions, Mount Shasta is one of the most closely monitored volcanoes in California because of its proximity to populated areas.

Although there is still a possibility of it surging, adventurers are still drawn to Mount Shasta's surrounding wilderness for its mountaineering, hiking, skiing, and optimal environment for meditating and spiritual awakening. Mount Shasta's energetic field is world-famous too, with organized spiritual retreats taking place on the mountain for decades. Native Americans of the Shasta, Klamath, Pit, Modoc, and Wintu tribes have inhabited the area since the Ice Age, asserting that metaphysical power oozes from the volcano. Today, Indigenous people still engage in age-old ceremonial practices on the mountain to ward off negative energy. As well as those seeking spiritual enlightenment, there are also campers. Located within the Shasta-Trinity National Forest — the largest national forest in California — visitors of Mount Shasta camp on the grounds of this pristine mountain range to truly disconnect from the world and immerse themselves in the breathtaking views.