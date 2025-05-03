An Outdoorsy Town In The Foothills Of California's Largest Volcano Is An Idyllic Outdoor Hub Of Adventure

The Shasta-Cascade region is heaven for hikers and mountain bikers. Popular paths within a half-hour of town include the clustered domes of Black Butte, the tumbling falls along the McCloud River Trail, and the meandering flatlands beneath the mountains known as Panther Meadows. For less-trafficked trails, you can drive south into the underrated Castle Crags State Park, where majestic panoramas of Mount Shasta and the Cascade Range reign supreme. In summer, both Castle Lake and the aptly named Heart Lake have warm waters and welcoming campgrounds, perfect for cool dips and clear reflection.

Siskiyou County's larger bodies of water like Lake Siskiyou and McCloud Reservoir have kayak and paddleboard rentals, as well as trout fishing. Natural mineral waters abound, with geothermal bathing at Hunt, Kosk, and Big Bend Hot Springs. In winter, Mount Shasta Ski Park opens for business, with 38 trails across more than 600 acres and over 150 inches of snowfall from December to April. Sporting outlets in town like The Fifth Season and the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center offer cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals.

A number of legends dating back to Native American cosmologies and early 20th-century mysticism describe Mount Shasta as an important energy center, specifically the "root chakra of the world." As a result, Mount Shasta City has grown a healthy wellness and spiritual community, with yoga and meditation retreats offered throughout the year. The downtown area has a concentration of metaphysical supply stores — stocked with crystals, prayer beads, astrology manuals, and more. If mysticism isn't your thing, an altogether different kind of relaxation can be found in the scandalously named historic lumber town of Weed, just 10 miles north.