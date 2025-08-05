Maine's Scenic Riverside Destination Boasts Exceptional Dining And Exciting Festivals That Draws Tourists In

"Vacationland" has been the slogan adorning Maine's license plates since 1936, thanks to the state's reputation as a bucket-list outdoor recreation destination. From sandy coasts and big cities, to diverse lodging and outdoor recreation at Maine's largest lake, Maine has something for everyone. If eclectic dining and local festivals are part of your vacation plan, you have to check out the small town of Lisbon, a quiet haven with exceptional outdoor recreation options about 31 miles, or a 40-minute drive, from Portland.

Formed out of two adjacent villages (Lisbon and Lisbon Falls), the town offers diverse dining options and exciting local shopping opportunities downtown. Originally known as Thompsonborough, it was later renamed after Portugal's capital city of Lisbon, sharing similar roots with the European city in its industrial history. Today, Lisbon is known as a popular vacation destination for water activities, hiking trails, and local shopping. The town sits right next to the scenic blue waters of the Androscoggin River, allowing visitors to go kayaking, paddling, and fishing during the day and finish off the evening with a hearty meal at one of Lisbon's many eateries, like Frank's Pub for wings and burgers or Flux Restaurant and Bar for local seafood.

Lisbon is also the host of two festivals every year. The first one is the Moxie Festival, a local festival usually held in July to celebrate the iconic fizzy drink it's named after. The second festival is the Maine Blues Festival, a celebration of mostly local musicians that began in Naples in 2006 and moved to Lisbon in 2022. The festivals are also becoming a crucial part of Lisbon's economy, with some locals hoping to develop more event venues in Lisbon, according to reports in Spectrum News.