One Of Maine's Best Cities Is A Quiet Artsy Charmer Full Of Serene Waterfront Trails, Artsy Vibes, And Lobster

Home to pristine secluded islands and delightful coastal towns, it's no wonder Maine is often referred to as "Vacationland." And, if you're looking for a town that merges the best of Maine's postcard-worthy ocean views and nature, artsy sightseeing, and, of course, lots of Maine lobster, look no further than Rockland.

Located on Penobscot Bay, in the state's Midcoast, this quaint city is one of Maine's most charming — with its peaceful waterfront scenery and thriving artistic and culinary scenes. Located about an hour and a half away from Portland International Airport by car, public transportation is also available. However, that will take about three and a half hours total, with a couple of different bus transfers.

From stopping by its 19th-century Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse to exploring its numerous art galleries and cultural institutions, Rockland is the perfect Maine getaway. For one of the best views in town, book a stay at the boutique 250 Main Hotel. The pet-friendly accommodation overlooks the stunning Rockland harbor and is located right in the heart of downtown.