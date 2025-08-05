Set Between Minneapolis And The Badlands Is Minnesota's Town With Scandinavian Barns And River Charm

The state of Minnesota has everything you want in a Midwest destination: rivers, forests, and rolling green hills. Plus, it never hurts to have a dose of small-town charm, hospitality, and delicious food. If you're seeking a single town that has all of these things, then Montevideo, Minnesota won't disappoint.

Montevideo is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Minneapolis, home to the nearest travel hub of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). This town of less than 6,000 residents is under 5 square miles in size, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon visit or pit-stop en route to the city. It's also a nice place to stretch your legs on a drive from Minneapolis to Badlands National Park, one of America's best road trip destinations with many free, scenic campsites.

So, what's the point of stopping in such a tiny town? History buffs will appreciate the hundreds of years' worth of history at Chippewa City Historical Park. Plus, its natural beauty will whisk you away to the Nordic countryside. Tack it onto your Badlands road trip itinerary for an adventure you won't soon forget.