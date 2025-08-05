Set Between Minneapolis And The Badlands Is Minnesota's Town With Scandinavian Barns And River Charm
The state of Minnesota has everything you want in a Midwest destination: rivers, forests, and rolling green hills. Plus, it never hurts to have a dose of small-town charm, hospitality, and delicious food. If you're seeking a single town that has all of these things, then Montevideo, Minnesota won't disappoint.
Montevideo is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Minneapolis, home to the nearest travel hub of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). This town of less than 6,000 residents is under 5 square miles in size, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon visit or pit-stop en route to the city. It's also a nice place to stretch your legs on a drive from Minneapolis to Badlands National Park, one of America's best road trip destinations with many free, scenic campsites.
So, what's the point of stopping in such a tiny town? History buffs will appreciate the hundreds of years' worth of history at Chippewa City Historical Park. Plus, its natural beauty will whisk you away to the Nordic countryside. Tack it onto your Badlands road trip itinerary for an adventure you won't soon forget.
Immerse yourself in Minnesota's Scandinavian history
Old barns might not be the first attraction on your list when planning a visit to Minnesota. They may not have the same appeal as the fairytale castles and trend-setting cities you'll find in Scandinavia. But, they are a relic of Minnesota's rich Nordic history and exude picturesque European charm.
In the 19th century, settlers from Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Norway helped create the culture in Minnesota. One barn in the Montevideo area that embodies Scandinavian design can be found at the Olof Swensson Farm Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here, you can explore the grounds of an old farmstead, which includes a grist mill and a large home with more than 20 rooms, built in 1901 by a family of Swedish and Norwegian descent. This museum is located in Granite Falls, but it only takes about 10 minutes to get here from Montevideo.
Another way to experience the area's history is to visit the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center. This former railroad depot is being restored into a museum complete with various artifacts from the railroad industry during the 1900s. Despite the name, this railroad museum is located right in Montevideo.
Explore the beautiful waters of Minnesota
If you're a fan of river views, you're in luck. The Minnesota River and the Chippewa River converge in Montevideo, allowing for both extraordinary vistas and paddling opportunities. Floating down the river is a beloved spring and summer pastime, along with heart-pumping paddling trips on the newly-created Minnesota River rapids. Montevideo is also home to the Lac Qui Parle Wildlife Management Area, a 24,000-acre territory that's great for bird-watching, fishing, trapping, and hunting (with the appropriate permits).
Minnesota is known for its agriculture, so as you road-trip around the Montevideo area, be sure to use the Minnesota Grown directory to find farm experiences, farmers' markets, and farm-to-table restaurants to add some local flavor to your adventure. If you aren't just passing through for the day and you'd like to stay the night, Montevideo has a few options. A highly-rated place to stay in town is the Viking Motel. "My room was just like a little home away from home," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "This is a must stay, if in the area!" For an authentic Minnesota farm experience, consider staying at Moonstone Farm. This historic homestead has operated since 1872 and costs $100 per night, at the time of writing, which includes continental breakfast delivered to your door.