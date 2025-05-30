One Of America's Best Road Trip Destinations Is A Wild National Park With Many Free, Scenic Campsites Nearby

South Dakota's rugged landscape and (relatively) flat terrain make it an ideal destination for a one-of-a-kind road trip through the much-romanticized American West. And South Dakota's scenic driving charms go well beyond its long, open highways. The state packs more of a punch in the realm of amazing attractions than you may expect, and many of South Dakota's top tourist spots also sit at the end of an epic road trip. While the stunning, curving Iron Mountain Road features the iconic Mount Rushmore, if you want to combine a memorable road trip with an overnight stay among the South Dakota wilds, you're unlikely to find a better stop than the wild and unforgettable Badlands National Park.

Without a frame of reference, the name "badlands" may not be the most inviting title for a supposedly vibrant destination. But don't let the name fool you — Badlands National Park is anything but bad. The term refers to a specific type of terrain where loose, clay-heavy soil deposits endure long-term erosion from rain and water systems. Over time, this erosion sculpts the soil into a complex network of gullies, buttes, hoodoos, ridges, and other eye-catching rock formations. Even better, the heavy clay saturation often found in badlands soil can create vibrant displays of color in the resulting geology. Badlands are found across the United States (and the world), but there's only one national park magnificent enough to get the word right in its name. Badlands National Park is a top destination for road-trippers, RVers, and campers of all stripes, thanks to an outstanding combination of driver-friendly infrastructure and access to scenic, free campsites.