One Of America's Best Road Trip Destinations Is A Wild National Park With Many Free, Scenic Campsites Nearby
South Dakota's rugged landscape and (relatively) flat terrain make it an ideal destination for a one-of-a-kind road trip through the much-romanticized American West. And South Dakota's scenic driving charms go well beyond its long, open highways. The state packs more of a punch in the realm of amazing attractions than you may expect, and many of South Dakota's top tourist spots also sit at the end of an epic road trip. While the stunning, curving Iron Mountain Road features the iconic Mount Rushmore, if you want to combine a memorable road trip with an overnight stay among the South Dakota wilds, you're unlikely to find a better stop than the wild and unforgettable Badlands National Park.
Without a frame of reference, the name "badlands" may not be the most inviting title for a supposedly vibrant destination. But don't let the name fool you — Badlands National Park is anything but bad. The term refers to a specific type of terrain where loose, clay-heavy soil deposits endure long-term erosion from rain and water systems. Over time, this erosion sculpts the soil into a complex network of gullies, buttes, hoodoos, ridges, and other eye-catching rock formations. Even better, the heavy clay saturation often found in badlands soil can create vibrant displays of color in the resulting geology. Badlands are found across the United States (and the world), but there's only one national park magnificent enough to get the word right in its name. Badlands National Park is a top destination for road-trippers, RVers, and campers of all stripes, thanks to an outstanding combination of driver-friendly infrastructure and access to scenic, free campsites.
Badlands National Park sits close to some of the nation's best free camping sites
Badlands National Park and the surrounding Dakota prairies have something of a unique status among all of America's diverse outdoor destinations. On the one hand, the park's wide-open spaces and relatively sparse vegetation provide panoramic, unobstructed views in all directions, with no dense forests or towering peaks getting in the way of the horizon. On the other hand, the park's picturesque badlands provide much better scenery than the endless flat plains and farmlands you'd expect in terrain like that. This vast open space and stunning scenery also make Badlands National Park one of the best spots for overnight camping.
Within the park's boundaries, you can find two superb campsites. The Cedar Pass RV and Campground is the larger of the two, with 96 sites (including RV-designated sites and electric hookups). The Sage Creek Campground is smaller, with only 22 sites suitable for tent camping and smaller vehicles. However, unlike Cedar Pass, Sage Creek is completely free! If you want to splurge, you can indulge in some more modern comforts in the cabins at the park's Cedar Pass Lodge.
Free camping is something of a recurring theme in and around Badlands National Park. The nearby Buffalo Gap National Grassland offers free dispersed camping for travelers who aren't afraid to rough it a bit. If you've brought your RV, you can also dry camp for free along the rim of the badlands just outside the park borders. No matter where you stay, you'll be able to begin and end your days at Badlands National Park with sunrises and sunsets like you've never seen before.
You can find amazing adventures in Badlands National Park in a car or on foot
In most cases, spectacular national park scenic drives involve steep and winding mountain roads that induce more white-knuckle moments than drivers would prefer. Landscapes without steep climbs or precarious turns tend not to have all that much remarkable scenery. But thanks to its colorful geological formations and overall flat terrain, Badlands National Park brings dramatic views without dramatic drives. If you want to explore the park by car, the 39-mile Badlands Loop State Scenic Byway stops by many of the park's best badland views (including 12 different roadside overlooks where you can get some truly Instagram-worthy shots). A more rugged drive awaits at the park's Sage Creek Rim Road, a dirt path that takes you through the park's Sage Creek Wilderness Area and may put you in direct contact with some of the park's resident bison. Alternatively, you can also take a road trip around the park's oft-overlooked South Unit.
If your legs get a bit cramped with all that driving, you can explore the park on foot via its extensive network of hiking trails. These range from short and sweet strolls to longer, more challenging treks. No matter the difficulty level, all of Badlands' trails offer once-in-a-lifetime views, including the otherworldly scenery you'll find at the Big Badlands Overlook and other observation areas.
Once you've explored the badlands, you can head over to America's "Window to the West" at the charming South Dakota town of Wall for some small-town comforts. While Badlands National Park is the perfect stop on a lengthy, multi-state road trip, you can also fly into the area via the Rapid City Regional Airport, less than an hour's drive away.