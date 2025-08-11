West Africa's Hidden Gem Country Has Golden Tropical Beaches, Abundant Wildlife, And A Bustling Voodoo Market

When you think of the most famous beaches around the world, hot spots like Bondi Beach in Australia or Copacabana in Brazil might come to mind. Maybe you picture the shimmering white sand and turquoise waters of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Chances are you probably don't think of Togo, a small, vertically shaped country about the size of West Virginia, nestled in the center of West Africa. Tucked between Ghana and Benin, with Burkina Faso to the north, and a 35-mile coastline along the Gulf of Guinea as its southern border, Togo is a hidden gem, offering an uncommercialized glimpse of West African life with natural beauty, vibrant culture, and tranquil beaches.

Officially the Togolese Republic, Togo is one of Africa's smallest countries. Its capital, Lomé, sits near the Ghanaian border, right on the coast, and is home to one of West Africa's deepest ports. Lomé-Tokoin International Airport (LFW) is the country's main airport, with many intercontinental travelers connecting through Washington, D.C., New York, Paris, Brussels, or Nairobi. The best time of year to visit Togo is during the dry season, November through March. Sunny, dry days and lower humidity during this time are conducive to outdoor activities, though the overall tropical climate can be unpredictable.

Togo's beautiful shoreline also has a painful legacy. The country was once part of the "slave coast," which included Benin and Nigeria. During the late 1700s, Denmark controlled trade along Togo's coast, and by the mid-1800s, Germans had colonized it, building railroads, shipping docks, and other infrastructure. After World War I, Togo was ceded to the French until the country gained independence in 1960. Today, French remains the official language, though two African languages — Ewé and Kabiyé — are also widely spoken.