A Laidback Beach In West Africa Has Cool Vibes With Drumming, Dancing, Surf Schools, And Seafood
West Africa is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. From serene beach paradises in Gambia, Africa's smallest mainland country with diverse wildlife and plenty of sun, to the resort-lined shores in Nigeria, you are certain to find the beach scene you are looking for. Although Ghana is relatively small for an African nation, it has over 370 miles of coastline and 170 miles of sandy beaches. Kokrobite Beach is one of the country's most gorgeous.
Kokrobite Beach's lively vibes make it good for a visit or a longer stay. Although it's not as wild as the beaches on Africa's "Whale Coast," with scenic trails and breathtaking drives, there are various bars, eateries, and restaurants nearby. Even more unique are the traditional drummers who enthrall crowds with rousing rhythms, the African dance classes on offer, and a surf school that also provides yoga classes.
Just 19 miles west of the capital of Accra, one of Africa's safest cities and a burgeoning art haven, Kokrobite's clean, white sand glistens in the sun and sits between a swath of coconut palms and warm, turquoise water that invites you to take a dip. It only takes about 30 minutes to taxi from Accra to Kokrobite Beach, but if you're on a budget and want to save the $20 it will likely cost, travel like a local and hop on a tro-tro at Kaneshie Station — a brightly colored minibus that serves as a shared taxi.
Get the most out of your visit to Kokrobite Beach
Step onto Kokrobite Beach and behold the energetic, undulating waves of the Atlantic. You'll find locals, visitors, and people of all ages enjoying a day out on the sand, including families and groups of friends. Music is found throughout the beach, and no one is shy about practicing their dance moves.
Look out to sea and you'll witness surfers practicing their moves on colorful surfboards. It's likely that they learned their skills at Mr Bright's Surf School, which faces the beach and has been teaching members of the community since 2010. The school offers lessons to both beginners and experienced surfers, and also rents surfboards. The rolling surf at Kokrobite Beach is perfect for the sport, as it offers ample opportunities to catch a wave.
For a window into traditional Ghanaian culture, head to Big Milly's Backyard, an all-in-one stop for lodging, food, and entertainment that is just a short walk from the beach. It won't be hard to find on Fridays, when the atmosphere is elevated with traditional drumming. The cross-rhythms blend seamlessly with their singing and keep accompanying dancers in time. Their brightly colored dashikis complete the vibrant performance, and it's hard not to join the festivities as the music picks up.
Party at a beach bar and eat at a delicious local restaurant
Big Milly's Backyard keeps the celebration vibes going in the evenings with nightly live bands and their iconic Reggae Nights. Performers also play highlife there — an upbeat fusion of African, Black American, and jazz music that originated in Ghana. Live music also awaits at Free Kick Bar, a 10-minute walk from Big Milly's, where you'll find tourists and locals sipping on refreshing cocktails. Be careful when walking at night, as pickpockets have been reported in the area. It's open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily, and the friendly people who go there will make it so you won't want to leave.
For an unforgettable dining experience, stay on the beach and stop by Dizzy Lizzie's Bar and Restaurant — an indoor/outdoor establishment owned by a welcoming U.K. and Ghanaian duo. The establishment boasts Ghanaian dishes like grilled fish with banku, a fermented corn and cassava mixture that is typically savored without chewing. Seafood options like lobster platters and plates are on offer, and you can wash everything down with a cold beer from an extensive selection or a glass of locally brewed house rum.
Bring cash to Kokrobite Beach, as few places accept credit cards and there are no easily accessible ATMs. The best time to visit is during the dry seasons, which in Ghana are summer or winter. Breezes pick up during January and February, and they are a welcome reprieve from the country's average temperatures, which range from around 75 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're flying into Ghana, the closest airport is Kotoka International Airport in Accra.