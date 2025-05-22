A Laidback Beach In West Africa Has Cool Vibes With Drumming, Dancing, Surf Schools, And Seafood

West Africa is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. From serene beach paradises in Gambia, Africa's smallest mainland country with diverse wildlife and plenty of sun, to the resort-lined shores in Nigeria, you are certain to find the beach scene you are looking for. Although Ghana is relatively small for an African nation, it has over 370 miles of coastline and 170 miles of sandy beaches. Kokrobite Beach is one of the country's most gorgeous.

Kokrobite Beach's lively vibes make it good for a visit or a longer stay. Although it's not as wild as the beaches on Africa's "Whale Coast," with scenic trails and breathtaking drives, there are various bars, eateries, and restaurants nearby. Even more unique are the traditional drummers who enthrall crowds with rousing rhythms, the African dance classes on offer, and a surf school that also provides yoga classes.

Just 19 miles west of the capital of Accra, one of Africa's safest cities and a burgeoning art haven, Kokrobite's clean, white sand glistens in the sun and sits between a swath of coconut palms and warm, turquoise water that invites you to take a dip. It only takes about 30 minutes to taxi from Accra to Kokrobite Beach, but if you're on a budget and want to save the $20 it will likely cost, travel like a local and hop on a tro-tro at Kaneshie Station — a brightly colored minibus that serves as a shared taxi.