Alaska's Forgotten Coastal Village On Stilts Is A Gorgeous Remote Mountainside Wonder

On a rugged, rocky isle sticking out like a lonely tooth, the remote coastal village of Ukivok, on Ugiuvak Island (also known as King Island), slumbers undisturbed surrounded by the icy sea. In the middle of the Bering Sea, this fascinating Alaskan wonder was once a thriving village on stilts, with its last residents leaving in the late 1960s.

Not only is America's least-visited state a destination of breathtaking parks, mountains, and wildlife, it is also a place rife with historic landmarks such as Ukivok. The island is a poignant reminder of human resilience, a cautionary tale of shifting climate causing frequent storms and landslides, and of a wound inflicted by colonialism on Alaska Natives. In fact, the latter is the main reason the island was abandoned, as the Bureau of Indian Affairs closed the school in 1958, forcing children of school age into a boarding school in Nome nearly 100 miles away. Along with the children came their families, forcing the village's people to relocate to mainland Alaska.

While it is not possible to explore the island on foot today, a handful of cruise operators have included the island on their voyages throughout the years. The French carrier Ponant once offered a cruise including a circumnavigation of the island, though it received criticism because the information it shared with passengers on board was not subject to consultation with the King Island Native Community, who owns the island. Ukivok's history is tied to its Native community and historic roots. As such, it should be visited with respect, and under no circumstances should people land without a permit from the community.