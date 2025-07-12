America's Least Visited State Is A Destination Full Of Breathtaking Parks, Mountains, And Abundant Wildlife

The largest state in the United States consists of more than 665,000 square miles — and is more than double the size of its closest contender, Texas. It has the longest coastline and is also home to the biggest national forest, the tallest mountain and the largest national park in the United States. With all of those impressive titles, it sounds like the perfect vacation destination for outdoor adventurers, but it's also the least-visited state. That itself makes it even more desirable for those who are more interested in wildlife than wild parties, and who prefer breathtaking landscapes to concrete cityscapes. Alaska is America's last true wilderness full of wildlife and pristine beauty and is a must-visit for those seeking an opportunity to experience pure, undisturbed scenery, while catching a glimpse of spectacular creatures in their natural environment.

Alaska is an enormous state, so you'll want to narrow down where you want to visit and plan your route before you go. The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the state's largest airport, but you can also fly into Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) if you're planning to visit Alaska's interior, or Juneau International Airport (JNU) if you want to visit the state's capital city. Some people also opt for an Alaskan cruise as a way to easily see multiple destinations within a short period of time, and you can find several options that depart from Seattle or Vancouver.