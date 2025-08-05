The US Announced A New Visa Bond Pilot Program (Here's What You Need To Know)

It may soon get even more expensive for those looking to travel to the U.S., as the State Department has announced a visa bond pilot program that could require visitors to pay up to a $15,000 bond. The one-year test program is set to begin on August 20, 2025 and run through August 5, 2026. This means that people applying for a B-1 or B-2 visa — which covers business and tourism visits — could be asked to pay the bond upon visa approval during this period.

It's currently unclear exactly which countries would be impacted, but in its announcement on the Federal Registrar, the State Department notes the program will focus on those with "high visa overstay rates, where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient." It will not apply to non-immigrant visas for citizens of Mexico and Canada, or those in the Visa Waiver Program. The department also notes it will announce the impacted countries on Travel.State.Gov prior to the pilot program taking effect.

The intention of this pilot program is described by the department as "a tool of diplomacy, intended to encourage foreign governments to take immediate action to reduce the overstay rates of their nationals when traveling to the United States for temporary visits, and to encourage countries to improve screening and vetting and the security of travel and civil documents, including in the granting of citizenship."