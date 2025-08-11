This Secret Caribbean Island Feels Worlds Away (And It's Just 20 Minutes From One Of The Region's Busiest Hubs)

The Turks and Caicos' island of Providenciales, often referred to as Provo, is one of the world's most spectacular beach destinations with famous stretches of sand such as three-mile Grace Bay Beach. So it's no surprise that the island's international airport welcomes nearly a million passengers per year. For those who want to escape the crowds of Provo for a luxurious castaway experience, look no further than the private island paradise of nearby Pine Cay.

Accessible by a short boat or plane ride, the 800-acre isle is lined by a powdery white-sand beach and water in varying shades of blue. Home to the luxurious Pine Cay resort and residences, the island's history of hospitality dates to the mid-20th century when it was first leased from the government by Ferdinand Czernin, an Austrian count who later became a U.S. citizen. After its tenure as The Meridian Club, a private members' club and resort opened in 1970, the property was renamed Pine Cay and earned the prestigious Relais & Châteaux designation in 2021. Today, Pine Cay boasts 14 beachfront accommodations, and 40 privately-owned villas are scattered throughout the island, a handful of which are available to rent. Pine Cay's all-inclusive model means three meals daily, snorkeling excursions, on-property activities, and more are all part of your stay.

While Pine Cay promises seclusion, it's easy to access. Guests fly into Providenciales International Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, and then embark on a 15-minute drive to the marina and then a scenic 20-minute boat trip to Pine Cay. Guests can also charter a plane for the 10-minute flight to the airstrip on Pine Cay. While average temperatures in the Turks and Caicos hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit year round, the best time to visit Pine Cay is during the dry season, between December and April, for optimal beach weather.