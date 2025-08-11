This Secret Caribbean Island Feels Worlds Away (And It's Just 20 Minutes From One Of The Region's Busiest Hubs)
The Turks and Caicos' island of Providenciales, often referred to as Provo, is one of the world's most spectacular beach destinations with famous stretches of sand such as three-mile Grace Bay Beach. So it's no surprise that the island's international airport welcomes nearly a million passengers per year. For those who want to escape the crowds of Provo for a luxurious castaway experience, look no further than the private island paradise of nearby Pine Cay.
Accessible by a short boat or plane ride, the 800-acre isle is lined by a powdery white-sand beach and water in varying shades of blue. Home to the luxurious Pine Cay resort and residences, the island's history of hospitality dates to the mid-20th century when it was first leased from the government by Ferdinand Czernin, an Austrian count who later became a U.S. citizen. After its tenure as The Meridian Club, a private members' club and resort opened in 1970, the property was renamed Pine Cay and earned the prestigious Relais & Châteaux designation in 2021. Today, Pine Cay boasts 14 beachfront accommodations, and 40 privately-owned villas are scattered throughout the island, a handful of which are available to rent. Pine Cay's all-inclusive model means three meals daily, snorkeling excursions, on-property activities, and more are all part of your stay.
While Pine Cay promises seclusion, it's easy to access. Guests fly into Providenciales International Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, and then embark on a 15-minute drive to the marina and then a scenic 20-minute boat trip to Pine Cay. Guests can also charter a plane for the 10-minute flight to the airstrip on Pine Cay. While average temperatures in the Turks and Caicos hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit year round, the best time to visit Pine Cay is during the dry season, between December and April, for optimal beach weather.
Staying and dining on Pine Cay
There's a reason why the Turks and Caicos is one of the 10 most popular honeymoon destinations for celebrities. With 40 islands and cays, the paradisiacal archipelago offers the utmost in privacy, natural beauty, and exclusivity. Upon arrival either by boat or by air to Pine Cay, guests can check into one of the 11 oceanfront suites, the two oceanfront cottages, or the one-bedroom beach house with pool. Each is designed with an elegant coastal-chic aesthetic of neutral tones punctuated by ocean blues, natural woods, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing exquisite beach vistas.
Accommodations all have access to a private tiki hut and beach loungers, and the cottages and beach house also come with a private golf cart to putter around the island. While each of Pine Cay's suites, cottages, and beach house only accommodate two people, those seeking more space can rent one of Pine Cay's multi-bedroom villas. Opt for the four-bedroom Blue Sky, which boasts a private stretch of beach, or the three-bedroom pink-hued Dragonfly, set on five spacious acres.
Pine Cay's all-inclusive dining program includes three meals daily and afternoon tea. A delicious breakfast of fresh fruit, omelettes, pastries, and the specialty lobster and grits can fuel a morning of island adventures. Mid-day, guests enjoy lunch at the main bistro restaurant or can bring a picnic hamper to their private beach hut. Come sunset, sip a tropical aperitif and snack on tapas like cracked conch or grouper ceviche at the alfresco Tiki Bar, complete with a thatched palapa roof. At nightfall, a three-course dinner is served, either at the main restaurant or a private table set up in the sand under the stars. Each meal is prepared with the exquisite attention to detail you'd expect from a Relais & Châteaux property.
What to see and do on Pine Cay
A vacation on Pine Cay can range from adventurous excursions to secluded relaxation. The dreamy island is fringed by sugar-white sand beach, inland ponds where birds flock, and a grove of Caicos pine trees, from which the island gets its name. Leisure lovers can relax by the large fresh-water swimming pool in front of Pine Cay's Clubhouse, steps from the beach's brilliant turquoise waters, whose floor is decorated with the image of a sand dollar. The resort's Sand Dollar Spa offers a menu of pampering treatments, from massages to body scrubs.
Those searching for more action can head out on the resort's catamaran on the daily snorkeling trips that are included in the nightly rate to visit some of the best snorkeling spots in the Turks & Caicos. Deepwater excursions for certified scuba divers can also be organized. Pine Cay's rate also includes water sports rentals, such as paddleboards, kayaks, and Hobie Cats, to glide over the calm Caribbean waters. Between January and March, whale-watching cruises are available to spot the migratory mammals, and each month, glow-worm cruises are offered at night when the bioluminescent Bermuda glowworm illuminates the sea at night. Back on shore, there are tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts. Miles of sandy trails lace through the island that can be explored either by foot or bike.
"The beautiful turquoise waters at the resort were absolutely stunning," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "But what made the stay truly special was the authentically friendly staff, the fabulous, fresh and creative cuisine, and the simple elegance of the accommodations and grounds." Rates at Pine Cay start at around $1,800 per night.