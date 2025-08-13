Rick Steves Calls This 'The Most Usable And Worthwhile' Type Of Travel Insurance You Can Get

Travel can be a big expense, and if you're planning a trip, you may be worried about what happens if your plans change. What if you get sick and can't travel? What if there is a hurricane and your cruise gets canceled? What if you have to take an emergency flight home? If these thoughts are waking you up in the middle of the night, you may have considered getting travel insurance. However, you might not have any idea what kind to get, as there are a number of options. Travel pro Rick Steves has some great advice for you.

On his website, Steves tells us that while there are different types of insurance, including medical, evacuation, baggage, flight, and cancellation or interruption, there is one that is a good bet for most travelers. Steves says that cancellation and interruption protection is a great option, explaining, "For me, this is the most usable and worthwhile kind of insurance. It's expensive to cancel or interrupt any prepaid travel, and for a small fraction of the trip cost, you can alleviate the risk of losing money if something unforeseen gets in the way."

If you're not familiar with it, trip interruption insurance will reimburse you for things that you've already paid for, like tours or hotel stays, in case you have to go home early without using them. Trip cancellation insurance covers you if can't take the trip at all. In both instances, it's important to know what reasons are actually included, how much you'll get back, and whether the credit card you used for the trip will cover you.