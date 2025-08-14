Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Dressers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Arriving at your hotel room, especially after a long day of travel, can feel victorious. Cracking open that door for the very first time feels like a big feat. Naturally, as soon as you reach your new home for the foreseeable future, you want to get comfy. Although unpacking all your belongings and getting organized might feel incredible, it can also send you home with a few unwanted "souvenirs" if you're not careful.

In theory, hotel dressers might seem like a nice place to stash your belongings. That said, it's probably best that you don't. Many hotel dressers, especially those made out of wood, are prone to bed bug infestations. And, let's be honest, nobody wants to deal with that.

Bed bugs are not only found in hotel dressers, though. They're also found in beds, couches, pillows, nightstands, and even picture frames. And while the risk of finding bed bugs in your hotel room is pretty uncommon, it's better to be safe than sorry. That said, to prevent bed bugs from coming home with you and taking over your entire wardrobe, your best bet is to always hang clothes in closets, or in other hanging spaces around the room, rather than storing them in a dresser. After all, the tight corners and crevices of furniture are typically where bed bugs like to hide. And a pretty horrifying detail about hotel rooms is that these spaces actually don't get cleaned as often or as thoroughly as we'd like.